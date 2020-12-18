BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. and the NBA Announce Partnership Celebrating PAC-MAN’s 40th Anniversary

– Agreement Offers Fans Creative Video Game Crossover Experiences and Co-Licensed Products –

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading interactive entertainment company BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., creator of PAC-MAN®, today announced an innovative new partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA) to collaborate on a myriad of NBA-themed video game integrations and various co-branded PAC-MAN and NBA licensed products in celebration of PAC-MAN’s 40th anniversary.





Throughout the upcoming 2020-21 NBA season, the collaboration will offer numerous points-of-engagement for fans to enjoy their favorite video game icon and sports league in unison, leveraging the global appeal of both PAC-MAN and the NBA. Starting on December 22nd, fans can begin enjoying the NBA inspired game content featuring fun power-ups and special mazes in the PAC-MAN mobile game – available on iOS and Android.

“Everyone at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment is extremely proud and excited to bring PAC-MAN together in partnership with the NBA,” said Yutaka Fuse, Head of Licensing and Branding at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. “The combined star-power of the NBA and PAC-MAN enables us to deliver creative experiences and special products that are sure to delight fans of both brands. As we move into 2021, we will launch a new PAC-MAN initiative with the aim of inspiring our fans to be engaged and stay PAC-TIVE with a variety of safe in-home PAC-TIVITIES.”

“We are thrilled to partner with such an iconic and timeless brand in PAC-MAN as the NBA family celebrates its impressive milestone,” said Matt Holt, NBA Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships. “We look forward to engaging our fan base through the range of interactive video game experiences and products that PAC-MAN offers.”

The 2020-21 NBA season tips off on Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. E.T. on TNT. For game and national television schedules across ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV for the first half of the season, visit NBA.com, where fans can find star matchups, thrilling game action and exciting storylines across the league.

About BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc., part of BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc., is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for all major video game consoles, iOS, Android, and online platforms. The company is known for creating and publishing many of the industry’s top video game franchises including PAC-MAN®, GALAGA®, TEKKEN®, SOULCALIBUR®, and ACE COMBAT®. BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. is the premier publisher in the Western hemisphere for anime based video games including NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™, DRAGON BALL Z®, and ONE PIECE®. More information about the company and its products can be found at http://www.bandainamcoent.com or www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoUS.

About the NBA

The NBA is a global sports and media business built around four professional sports leagues: the National Basketball Association, the Women’s National Basketball Association, the NBA G League and the NBA 2K League. The NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming available in 215 countries and territories in more than 40 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 100,000 stores in 100 countries on six continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2019-20 season featured 108 international players from 38 countries and territories. NBA Digital’s assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with 1.9 billion likes and followers globally across all league, team, and player platforms. Through NBA Cares, the league addresses important social issues by working with internationally recognized youth-serving organizations that support education, youth and family development, and health-related causes.

