Bahwan CyberTek’s EXP Division announces Channel Partnership with Unity to provide AR/VR Experiences, with Focus in the Middle East

The collaboration aims to accelerate innovation and power virtual experiences across industries





SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–BCT EXP, a global leader in digital transformation and AI-first full stack experience solutions, today announced it has been named a channel partner for Unity, the leading platform to create and grow games and interactive experiences, to help drive the future of immersive experiences, including augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), the metaverse, and next-generation application development.

Enhancing Experience Across Platforms

BCT EXP’s expertise in crafting transformational experiences across industries including retail, transportation, healthcare and life sciences, banking, and oil and gas, combined with Unity’s powerful 3D development platform are intended to:

develop immersive AR/VR applications for numerous platforms including the metaverse;

streamline development processes and reduce time-to-market;

integrate real-time 3D technology into existing workflows;

scale digital initiatives while maintaining quality;

create Digital Twins for assets, processes and predictive analytics.

Driving Innovation Across Sectors

With Unity as the underlying platform, BCT EXP will focus on delivering future-fit solutions across sectors, making highly interactive, seamless AR and VR experiences easier to deploy. Enterprises can transform CAD and 3D data into interactive applications for manufacturing, construction, transportation, and more. Business leaders can develop realistic virtual training environments and simulations without friction.

Executive Insights

“Delivering seamless digital-physical experiences has become mission critical for enterprises to succeed. To navigate the maze of AI, agents, AR/VR, real-time personalization and AI-powered users, business leaders need a trusted partner. By becoming a channel partner of Unity, we are bringing the future of immersive experiences to our customers. Together, we empower enterprises to modernize their technology and user experiences rapidly and at scale, without compromising quality or cost,” said Navin Prasad, EVP, Global Head of Experience at BCT.

About the Bahwan CyberTek Group

The Bahwan CyberTek (BCT) Group is a global provider of digital transformation solutions, specializing in enterprise systems, AI, tech infrastructure, future-fit products, and Internet of Things (IoT). BCT EXP is focused on delivering remarkable phygital experiences. With a proven track record of delivering mission-critical solutions to clients worldwide, the BCT Group is a trusted partner for organizations looking to succeed in the complexities of the digital age. For more information, visit https://dt-metrics.com/3Qsz9O6.

Contacts

BCT EXP

Anjali Rangaswami



bctexp@bahwancybertek.com