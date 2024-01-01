Bad-Elf Launches Exclusive 5-Year RTK Service for its Line of Flex and Flex Mini GPS Receivers Using GEODNET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bad Elf, a leading provider of high-accuracy user-user friendly GPS receivers, and GEODNET, the world’s largest RTK network, are thrilled to announce the launch of an exclusive 5-year RTK service tailored specifically for Bad Elf GPS receivers. This innovative partnership aims to deliver unprecedented accuracy and reliability in GPS positioning to professionals in various fields, including surveying, agriculture, construction, and geospatial data collection.









Key Benefits of the 5-Year RTK Service for Bad Elf GPS Receivers:

Enhanced Accuracy: Achieve centimeter-level accuracy in real-time, significantly improving the precision of GPS data. Cost-Effective Solution: A long-term commitment ensures a stable and predictable cost, providing exceptional value for professionals. Seamless Integration: The RTK service is designed to work flawlessly with all Bad Elf GPS receivers, with one-click activation after setup. Reliability: GEODNET’s robust network ensures continuous and reliable service, even in challenging environments.

The service offering is competitively priced at $999 for 5-years of RTK corrections. GEODNET is additionally providing a service guarantee that an RTK reference station will be available within 40km for subscribers. The service coverage guarantee currently applies to the US and Europe. Other countries may be added in the future based on demand. For more detailed information about the 5-year RTK service plan for Bad Elf GPS receivers, please visit Bad Elf’s GEODNET RTK web page.

“We are excited to collaborate with Bad Elf to offer this dedicated and cost-effective RTK service,” said Mike Horton, CEO at Geodnet. “This partnership represents a significant step forward in providing our customers with the highest level of accuracy and reliability they need for their critical projects.”

Compatible with Flex™ and Flex Mini, geospatial professionals using iOS or Android will have access to reliable RTK corrections in the US, Europe, and many other countries. This combination will empower users to tackle complex location-based tasks with confidence, knowing they have accurate and versatile GPS data at their fingertips.

“Our partnership with GEODNET facilitates ease of use for collection of spatial data without the need for complicated credential management, typical of RTK services,” said Larry Fox, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at Bad Elf. “Introducing a 5-year service plan eliminates the need for recurring subscriptions that are difficult to manage for many organizations.”

About Geodnet:

GEODNET is a highly reliable, Web3 RTK Network that uses DePIN principles. Using only a low data rate network connection, Real-Time Kinematics enables a 100x improvement in position accuracy as compared to standalone GPS. GEODNET’s global network of RTK stations complement on-device sensors such as Cameras, LiDAR, and IMU’s to power AI-based Autonomous Systems with accurate real-time 3D localization. Please see the Geodnet White Paper, Website, Dune Dashboard, and Twitter for more details.

About Bad Elf

Bad Elf’s line of GNSS receivers empowers GIS and survey professionals to collect high-accuracy field data using any phone, tablet, or laptop. Our products work with any location-based app on iOS, Android, or Windows. All Bad Elf Bluetooth receivers have an integrated LCD screen with an intuitive user interface to provide status information and perform standalone data collection when needed.

Bad Elf’s products and services evolve within an iterative framework of learning from our customers. Bad Elf applies diverse and deep technical skills to deliver exceptional offerings that solve real-world challenges. Within this mindset, the whole team challenges themselves to create sufficiently advanced technology to benefit the consumer as Engineering Magic®. While our solutions manifest as technology built for today, they allow us to respond nimbly to continuous change and explore opportunities in partnership with our customers. Visit www.bad-elf.com to learn more.

Bad Elf, Bad Elf Flex, and Engineering Magic are registered trademarks of Bad Elf, LLC.



Apple, iOS, and MFI are registered trademarks of Apple, Inc.



Bluetooth is a registered trademark of Bluetooth SIG.

