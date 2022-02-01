Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar Announces Reopening of Its Magnolia Park Restaurant Greenville, South Carolina

GOLDEN, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$GTIM #grandreopening—Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, owned by Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: GTIM), today announced that on April 10, 2023 it will host a grand reopening of its newly remodeled Bad Daddy’s at Magnolia Park in Greenville, South Carolina located at 1025 Woodruff Road.





Jim Abbott, Vice President of Operations for Bad Daddy’s said, “I am excited to welcome our wonderful guests back into this remodeled location following our purchase, from a franchisee, in March 2022. The Magnolia Park guests are really special and align with our brand with a “style with a southern flare” attitude and our seasoned six-year veteran general manager and her team are ready to impress them with amazing food and stellar service that Bad Daddy’s is known for.”

Guests will love Bad Daddy’s spring menu offerings including a Thai Chicken Sandwich with housemade spicy siracha Thai slaw, garlic peanut sauce and seared pineapple, Jammin’ With You Burger featuring housemade jalapeno cream cheese, jalapeno bacon and tequila strawberry jam, and to wash it all down, a Birthday Cake shake handspun with cake batter and sprinkles. This tasty line up joins signature menu items including unique appetizers including Backyard BBQ Pork Nachos and Not Your Mama’s Deviled Eggs; the sure-to-please Bacon Cheeseburger on Steroids, the Bad Ass Burger and a Salmon Teriyaki Burger; as well as hearty chopped salads like the Texican and Stella’s Greek. All of these pair well with the lineup of local craft brews and proprietary cocktails like the Bad Ass Margarita or a refreshing Bourbon Apple Mule. The dining experience, embracing both culinary creativity and southern hospitality service, is sure to delight.

The remodeled restaurant boasts a designated “to-go” pick up area, new cooking equipment, along with re-styled seating and flooring in the dining area and refinished bar, and audiovisual upgrades to entertain guests. The public is invited to join the festivities, kicking off on Monday, April 10, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. local time with a ribbon cutting ceremony and traditional fifteen-pound burger cutting.

About Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar: Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is a full-service “small box” restaurant concept featuring a chef-driven menu of gourmet signature burgers, chopped salads, appetizers and sandwiches with a full bar and a focus on a selection of craft beers in a high-energy atmosphere that appeals to a broad consumer base. Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is owned by Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: GTIM), which also owns, operates the Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard brand, and regional quick-service concept with locations primarily in Colorado.

