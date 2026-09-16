Backstreet Surveillance Highlights Mobile Surveillance as Jobsite Break-Ins Rise

Company points to flexible monitoring options as construction sites face growing security challenges across the United States.

Backstreet Surveillance is highlighting the role of mobile surveillance technology as construction companies face a growing number of jobsite break-ins across the United States.

A recent industry report examining thousands of active construction sites recorded 2,639 confirmed break-ins during 2025, representing a 50% increase from the previous year. More than 40% occurred on weekends, with tools, materials, generators, and equipment among the common targets.

For construction companies, one challenge is that job sites rarely stay the same for long. Equipment moves, access points change, and valuable materials may be stored in different areas as a project progresses.

Backstreet Surveillance says those conditions are increasing the need for security technology that can move and adapt with the site.

“Construction sites are constantly changing, so their security needs can change just as quickly,” said Scott McQuarrie, CEO of Backstreet Surveillance. “You may need coverage in one area today and somewhere completely different as the project moves forward.”

A Different Approach to Temporary Site Security

Backstreet Surveillance provides mobile surveillance trailers designed for locations where traditional permanent camera infrastructure may not be practical.

The systems allow surveillance equipment to be positioned around job sites, car parks and other temporary or changing locations.

For contractors and project managers, flexibility can be particularly important when there is no permanent building available for mounting cameras or when monitoring needs shift throughout different stages of construction.

Mobile systems can also give companies another option for monitoring locations outside normal working hours.

Industry data shows that the highest-risk period for construction site break-ins during 2025 was between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m.

Construction Sites Present Unique Challenges

Jobsite security can be difficult because construction properties often contain valuable materials and equipment while remaining relatively open compared with completed buildings.

As projects develop, fencing, lighting, and access points may also change.

Backstreet Surveillance recommends looking at how a site operates rather than assuming one security setup will remain effective throughout the entire project.

“The site you are protecting at the beginning of a project may look very different several months later,” McQuarrie said. “That is where having something flexible can make a real difference.”

The company’s broader security offerings include high-definition surveillance cameras, remote access, low-light technology, motion detection and licence plate recognition.

However, Backstreet Surveillance says the purpose of the technology should remain simple: provide useful visibility into the areas where a business needs it most.

Security Technology Continues to Adapt

The rise in jobsite break-ins is putting additional attention on how construction companies protect equipment and materials during nights, weekends, and other periods when fewer workers are present.

Backstreet Surveillance sees mobile surveillance as one example of how security technology is adapting to those changing risks.

Rather than relying only on fixed infrastructure, companies can increasingly choose systems designed for temporary and evolving environments.

For construction businesses, that flexibility can make it easier to adjust security coverage as projects move from one stage to the next.

About Backstreet Surveillance

Backstreet Surveillance is a Salt Lake City-based commercial security company serving customers across the United States. The company provides surveillance system design, security cameras, mobile surveillance trailers, remote monitoring technology and security consulting.

Media Contact:

Website: https://www.backstreet-surveillance.com

Email: Support@BackstreetSurveillance.com

SOURCE: Backstreet Surveillance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire