Backlight’s Zype Playout Supports TCLtv+ for FAST Channel Delivery

Integration allows content owners to deliver and monetize playout channels on TCLtv+ with a few clicks

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#WeAreBacklight–Media and entertainment technology company Backlight today announced an integration and partnership with TCL, one of the world’s best-selling and leading consumer electronics companies, for FAST channel delivery to its new streaming platform, TCLtv+.





Backlight customers using Zype Playout to launch and manage the delivery and monetization of their FAST channels can now easily extend their channel distribution to the new service, increasing the reach and engagement of their video content across TCLtv+’s rapidly expanding distribution footprint.

“TCL takes great pride in our innovation, vertical integration, and key relationships with partners like Backlight and we are thrilled to partner with them to broaden the content offerings of our new streaming platform,” said Mark Zhang, president, TCL North America. “Together, we will make it easy for content owners using Backlight’s Zype Playout to effortlessly expand their channel distribution to TCLtv+. This is a huge step in making sure we remain a top two best-selling TV brand in the U.S.”

Diverse content owners and brands like Yu-Gi-Oh!, Axon’s First Responders Network, Smart Healthy Green Living, and The Ringside Network are all leveraging Zype Playout for linear channel delivery to TCLtv+.

Backlight’s Zype product line offers customers a one-stop solution to build and distribute streaming apps, channels and services and monetize them across the OTT ecosystem. Zype Playout, Backlight’s cloud-native playout solution, enables customers to turn live and on-demand video into digital linear channels for distribution to owned and operated or third-party streaming platforms. Using Zype Playout, content owners can broaden the reach and monetization opportunities for their video libraries by creating 24/7 free ad-supported streaming (FAST) channels of live or VOD content.

Zype Playout is shown to improve performance for its customers across their live playout channels. Data has revealed that, using ML/AI technologies, Zype Playout can increase ad fills by more than 500% by creating new ad markers in existing source live streams, and has been able to improve ad render and pod fill rates thanks to its efficient architecture. With the addition of TCLtv+ to its list of destination connectors, Backlight customers using Zype Playout with a distribution agreement in place can quickly and easily provision, program and deliver playout channels to TCLtv+ in just a few clicks.

“Our goal at Backlight is to help our customers expand their FAST channel distribution network so they can achieve the broadest reach across streaming platforms and services,” said Ed Laczynski, co-CEO of Backlight Streaming. “With the addition of TCLtv+, we add another destination to our list of distribution endpoints, and continue to offer our customers the ability to deliver linear channels anywhere they want to go.”

“With Backlight as a trusted technology partner, TCL can further broaden its distribution and range of content channels while leveraging innovation and leadership to build high-performance smart TVs,” said Haohong Wang, General Manager, TCL Research America. “Strengthening relationships with the right partners ensures that we’re continuing to deliver world-class experiences with our award-winning products.”

About Backlight

Backlight is a global media technology company that dramatically improves every stage of the video and entertainment content lifecycle – from creation through monetization. Backed by $200M in funding from PSG, Backlight has acquired six leading media software companies since launching in 2021. Video-forward organizations solve their mission-critical business and operational challenges by partnering with Backlight’s two divisions: Backlight Creative and Backlight Streaming. Backlight Creative provides award-winning software solutions for secure and efficient media management, production tracking and creative collaboration including iconik, ftrack and Celtx. Backlight Streaming provides cloud-based OTT video streaming, content management, media production, hyperdistribution, and monetization software, including Zype and Wildmoka, to world’s most innovative publishers and broadcasters. For more information visit backlight.co.

About TCL

TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, mobile phones, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world’s largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all.

For additional product information, please visit www.tcl.com for the full portfolio

Contacts

Backlight | [email protected]