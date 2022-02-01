Backlight to Speak on Best Practices for FAST OTT Distribution at Annual OTT.X Summit in Los Angeles

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#WeAreBacklight–Global media and entertainment technology company Backlight™ will participate in a panel discussion at the OTT.X Summit taking place August 30-31 in Los Angeles, CA. The annual conference brings together aggregators and platforms for an exchange of knowledge and thought leadership.





On day one of the summit, Backlight’s Steven Tripsas will join guest speakers from The Africa Channel, Cineverse, and KFA Consulting for a panel discussion: Marketing and Improving Placement, about best practices for free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST). Steven, a vice president of architecture, specializes in building video centric SaaS platforms and solutions for on-demand, live, and FAST channel ecosystems. The panel discussion is set to take place at 3:00 PM PT on Wednesday, August 30, at the Skirball Center.

Backlight is a leading provider of cloud-based OTT video streaming, content management, media production, hyperdistribution, and monetization software through its leading distribution product lines, Zype and Wildmoka. Zype helps content owners build digital linear channels and launch free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) with the playout technology, distribution resources, and technical support they need to build a successful streaming experience.

About Backlight

Backlight is a global media technology company that dramatically improves every stage of the video and entertainment content lifecycle – from creation through monetization. Backed by $200M in funding from PSG, Backlight has acquired six leading media software companies since launching in 2021. Video-forward organizations solve their mission-critical business and operational challenges by partnering with Backlight’s two divisions: Backlight Creative and Backlight Streaming. Backlight Creative provides award-winning software solutions for secure and efficient media management, production tracking, and creative collaboration, including iconik, ftrack, Gem, and Celtx. Backlight Streaming provides cloud-based OTT video streaming, content management, media production, hyperdistribution, and monetization software, including Zype and Wildmoka, to the world’s most innovative publishers and broadcasters. For more information, visit backlight.co.

