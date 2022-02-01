Backlight to Speak about Content ROI for Niche Streamers at Annual StreamTV Show in Denver

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#WeAreBacklight–Global media and entertainment technology company Backlight™, will be sponsoring and participating in the StreamTV Show that is set to take place June 12-14 in Denver, Colorado. The annual conference brings together aggregators and platforms, along with leading streaming services and content providers.

Representatives from Backlight Streaming, the division of Backlight that provides cloud-based OTT video streaming, content management, media production, hyperdistribution, and monetization software, will be in attendance at the Show and available to provide demos of solutions from Backlight’s distribution product lines—Zype and Wildmoka.

On day two of the conference, Backlight Streaming’s Josh Yanus will join speakers from USA Today Network, Fuse Media, MagellanTV, and MYOutdoorTV for a panel discussion about how content owners can appeal to niche streaming audiences and derive the most value from their archive. Josh, a senior client success manager, works closely with Backlight clients who have voluminous libraries of content and who want to monetize their digital video assets. The panel discussion is set to take place at 3:55 PM MT on Tuesday, June 13.

