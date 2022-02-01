Backlight to Showcase Several Product Updates and Best Practices at NAB Show 2023

Backlight wins top honors in NAB Pilot Innovation Challenge, and will present at the NAB Show Streaming Summit

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#WeAreBacklight–Global media and entertainment technology company Backlight announced that it is returning to the NAB Show this month with many new product updates and integrations to share with the industry. Backlight will have two outposts at the NAB show—a booth in the West Hall (W3157) and a kiosk in the North Hall (N2562) of the Las Vegas Convention Center. In addition, Backlight will showcase its solutions in two thought leadership forums while at NAB—the NAB Pilot Challenge presentation and the NAB Streaming Summit.

PILOT Innovation Challenge

PILOT, the technology innovation initiative of the NAB, named Backlight’s media asset management solution, iconik, one of three winners of the 2023 PILOT Innovation Challenge. The challenge specifically sought products or prototypes that align with three focus areas related to the content lifecycle: Create, Capitalize and Connect. Iconik proved to be a compelling solution for addressing key challenges and opportunities facing broadcasters. As a winner, Backlight will demo iconik to attendees on Monday, April 17 at 4:20 – 5:00pm PT at the Connect Inspiration Theater located in the Connect Experiential Zone (W3421A).

In addition to the Pilot Challenge, Backlight is a nominee in several categories for both the Best of Show Awards and the NAB Product of the Year Awards. Last year, Backlight won a Product of the Year Award for ftrack Review in the Remote Production category.

NAB Show Streaming Summit

Backlight Streaming co-CEO, Ed Laczynski will lead a session at the NAB Show Streaming Summit about live events best practices featuring Jose Ortega, Fox Sports VP of Digital Media and Backlight Streaming’s CMO Matt Loreille. This session will help content owners tap into best practices to maximize audience reach and the commercial value of live events. Attendees will learn about new strategies and workflows that broadcasters are using to cover major sports events on digital – including on social media, OTT platforms and apps.

Backlight Product Updates and Integrations

Earlier this week, Backlight announced several new updates and integrations from both its creative and streaming product lines. Each Backlight solution that will be shown at NAB is designed to dramatically improve the content lifecycle for content creators, owners, publishers and distributors. Backlight’s feature-rich solutions allow them to create more content, hyper distribute everywhere, unlock new revenue streams, and deliver creative projects on time and within budget. Visit the Backlight booth (#W3157) to learn more, or to schedule a meeting with Backlight sign up here.

About Backlight

Backlight is a global media technology company that dramatically improves every stage of the video and entertainment content lifecycle, from creation through monetization. Backed by $200M in funding from PSG, Backlight has acquired six leading media software companies since launching in 2021. Video-forward organizations solve their mission-critical business and operational challenges by partnering with Backlight’s two divisions: Backlight Creative and Backlight Streaming. Backlight Creative provides award-winning software solutions for secure and efficient media management, production tracking and creative collaboration including iconik, ftrack, Gem and Celtx. Backlight Streaming provides cloud-based OTT video streaming, content management, media production, hyperdistribution, and monetization software, including Zype and Wildmoka, to world’s most innovative publishers and broadcasters. For more information visit backlight.co.

Contacts

Kini Schoop | [email protected]