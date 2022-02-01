Backlight Achieves SOC 2 Compliance for ftrack, its Creative Project Management Platform

ftrack achieves significant security assurance milestone for its enterprise-grade project management and media review platforms

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#WeAreBacklight–Global media and entertainment technology company, Backlight, today announced that its award-winning creative project management platform, ftrack, has achieved System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) Type I compliance. Users of the ftrack platform—ftrack Studio and ftrack Review—can now work with confidence knowing that their projects are safeguarded by rigorous data protection standards as set by American Institute of CPAs (AICPA).





“As we continue to evolve in a landscape that demands not just innovation but also trust, achieving SOC 2 compliance is a big milestone for ftrack,” said Mikael Wahlberg, CTO, Backlight Creative. “Our focus has always been on empowering creative minds to bring their visions to life, and it’s critical they can do this with confidence in the security of our products. This latest compliance, and ftrack’s ongoing commitment to security, gives customers confidence that when they create, collaborate, and deliver exceptional projects with Backlight’s technology their security will be our priority.”

Achieving SOC 2 compliance is a critical step for any company entrusted with sensitive information, such as intellectual property and personal data. ftrack’s customers, whether they have intricate animations or high-stakes films, can be assured that their critical data is protected by an independently audited security and risk management program.

“Our clients’ projects include cinematic blockbusters for which data protection is integral to their success,” said Benjamin Desbois, Backlight’s chief operating officer. “This successful completion of our SOC 2 audit is proof of the dedication, consideration, and care we give to the security of our customer’s projects across all workflows—both creative and distribution—as also evidenced with Zype for OTT.”

About Backlight



Backlight is a global media technology company that dramatically improves every stage of the video and entertainment content lifecycle – from creation through monetization. Backed by $200M in funding from PSG, Backlight has acquired six leading media software companies since launching in 2021. Video-forward organizations solve their mission-critical business and operational challenges by partnering with Backlight’s two divisions: Backlight Creative and Backlight Streaming. Backlight Creative provides award-winning software solutions for secure and efficient media management, production tracking, and creative collaboration, including iconik, ftrack, Gem, and Celtx. Backlight Streaming provides cloud-based OTT video streaming, content management, media production, hyperdistribution, and monetization software, including Zype and Wildmoka, to the world’s most innovative publishers and broadcasters. For more information, visit backlight.co.

