Back for One Day Only: Applebee’s® to Offer FREE Boneless Wings and Delivery When Ordering Online on October 31

No tricks here – celebrate spooky season with free Boneless Wings all day on Oct. 31

GLENDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This Halloween, Applebee’s has a “spooktacular” deal for its guests on the go and wing lovers alike: FREE Boneless Wings and FREE delivery with any purchase of $30 or more for To Go (or delivery) when ordered online at Applebees.com or on the Applebee’s mobile app.





Whether watching a big game with friends or taking a break from trick-or-treating with the kids, guests can choose from one of our hauntingly delicious sauces: Classic Hot Buffalo, Honey BBQ, and Sweet Asian Chile sauce, Garlic Parmesan, Extra Hot Buffalo, or Honey Pepper to add to our crispy Boneless Wings. As an added bonus, guests can add either Bleu cheese or house-made ranch dressing made with real buttermilk for dipping.

Visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google) to order and enter the coupon code SPOOKY22 at checkout to get in on this spooktacular deal!

“Our Boneless Wings are the perfect treat for families fueling up for a night of trick-or-treating or for our guests craving a late-night snack,” said Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer at Applebee’s. “For one night only, FREE Halloween Wings are back when ordered from Applebees.com or our Applebee’s mobile app to help our guests celebrate the spookiest day of the year.”

To order Applebee’s To Go or delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google). For even more exclusive deals and specials, guests can sign up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Applebee’s E-Club and receive a welcome offer!

*For a limited time at participating locations. Offer valid on 10/31/22 for online orders via the Applebee’s website or mobile app only. Tax and gratuity excluded. Not valid on third party delivery sites. One-time use. Limit one free Boneless Wings appetizer per order. Excludes Cheetos® items. Delivery coverage varies by restaurant. Restrictions may apply. © 2022 Applebee’s Restaurants LLC.

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s franchise and company-operated operations consisted of 1,673 Applebee’s restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 11 countries outside the United States as of June 30, 2022. This number does not include two domestic Applebee’s ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and eight Applebee’s international ghost kitchens. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

Contacts

For media inquiries, email us at [email protected]