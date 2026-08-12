Bacardi and ecoSPIRITS Deepen Collaboration With New Global Agreement on Circular Packaging

Family-owned Bacardi has signed a new global agreement with ecoSPIRITS, deepening the companies’ collaboration on circular packaging and broadening the access of Bacardi brands to the ecoSPIRITS’ technology platform. The agreement builds on a successful collaboration that began in August 2023, when Bacardi became the first spirits company to introduce circular packaging in the cruise industry.

Under the terms of the new global licensing agreement, Bacardi will have access to the full ecoSPIRITS circular technology platform, including ecoTOTE™, SmartPour™, ecoPLANT™ and the CircularONE™ software platform.

Working with ecoSPIRITS and Carnival Cruise Line, Bacardi helped demonstrate that circular packaging can operate effectively in high-volume cruise environments without compromising quality or operational performance. Since launching a pilot in 2023 with BACARDÍ® Carta Blanca rum, the collaboration has eliminated more than 130,000 single-use glass bottles and removed more than 82,000 kilograms of packaging waste.

Building on that foundation, the agreement creates a framework for Bacardi to explore potential future applications across additional brands, channels and sectors over time. It also reflects growing interest in reducing reliance on single-use glass and moving toward more circular solutions.

The agreement also formalizes a closer technical collaboration between the two companies. Bacardi provided direct input into the development of the ecoTOTE 3.0SC Cruise Edition, a purpose-built solution engineered for maritime environments with enhanced corrosion resistance and compliance with United States Public Health hygiene regulations. Under the new agreement, the companies will continue to collaborate on technology solutions for demanding operational environments, including cruise ships, resorts and high-volume hospitality venues.

“Our collaboration with Bacardi began with a bold idea: bringing circular packaging to the cruise industry for the first time. Since then, we’ve demonstrated what this model can deliver in a complex, high-volume environment,” says Paul Gabie, CEO, ecoSPIRITS. “This new global agreement marks an important next step in our collaboration and creates a framework to explore broader future opportunities together across additional channels and sectors. The technical collaboration we’ve built with Bacardi also shows how brand owners and technology partners can work together to accelerate the transition away from single-use glass.”

“At Bacardi, Good Spirited is about making better choices for both people and planet, while continuing to grow our business the right way,” says Rodolfo Nervi, VP, Corporate Sustainability, Global Safety & Quality, Bacardi. “Expanding our work in circular packaging builds on real progress we’ve already made to reduce waste across our portfolio and reflects our ambition to keep raising the bar. This agreement shows how collaboration and innovation can help accelerate positive change at scale.”

As part of its Good Spirited corporate sustainability program, Bacardi is focused on reducing packaging waste and environmental impact across its portfolio, which includes BACARDÍ rum, GREY GOOSE® vodka, PATRÓN® tequila, MARTINI® vermouth, and DEWAR’S® Blended Scotch whisky. This includes increasing the use of packaging that is reusable, recyclable or biodegradable, as well as removing plastic pourers from bottles and eliminating plastic from secondary packaging and point-of-sale materials.

###

Media Contacts

For media enquiries about ecoSPIRITS, please contact info@ecospirits.global.

For media enquiries about Bacardi, please contact Anisa Ghuloom, Director, Corporate Communications, Bacardi, at aghuloom@bacardi.com.

About Bacardi Limited

Bacardi Limited, the world’s largest privately held international spirits company, produces, markets, and distributes spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, PATRÓN® tequila, GREY GOOSE® vodka, DEWAR’S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON’S® Scotch whisky, D’USSÉ® Cognac, ANGEL’S ENVY® American straight whiskey, and ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur. Founded more than 164 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs approximately 8,000, operates production facilities in 10 countries and territories, and sells its brands in more than 160 markets. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit http://www.bacardilimited.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About ecoSPIRITS

ecoSPIRITS is a circular economy technology company that has developed the world’s first low carbon, low waste distribution technology for premium spirits and wine. Our patent-pending closed loop system nearly eliminates all packaging waste in the supply chain. By dramatically reducing packaging and transport, ecoSPIRITS provides a transformative carbon footprint reduction. Founded in Singapore in 2018, the ecoSPIRITS technology has been adopted in 28 countries across Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas. More than 3,000 leading bars, restaurants, hotels and retailers have chosen the technology, including Michelin-starred restaurants, World’s 50 Best and Asia’s 50 Best bars and iconic hotels. ecoSPIRITS is building a global network of closed loop service, with coverage to grow further in 2026. Together with our brand partners, importers, distributors, wholesalers, venues, and retailers, we are already making a difference. Each year, ecoSPIRITS and our partners are eliminating hundreds of tons of single use glass waste, planting tens of thousands of trees, and inspiring others to change.

For more information, please visit: www.ecospirits.global

Find more stories and multimedia from Bacardi-Martini, Inc. at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Bacardi-Martini, Inc.

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bacardi-limited

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bacardi-Martini, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire