BabyQuip Continues to Advance Family Travel with its First Mobile App to “Quip Your Trip”

SANTA FE, N.M.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#applaunch—BabyQuip, #1 global baby gear rental marketplace, has launched its first mobile application to better serve traveling families. The BabyQuip mobile app is now available for download in the Apple Store and Google Play Store, just in time for the holidays.





“We know that families on-the-go want the convenience of reserving the baby gear they need for their vacations straight from their smartphones,” said Fran Maier, Chief Executive Officer of BabyQuip.

Enhancing the concierge-level customer service BabyQuip is renowned for, the app allows families to browse and rent quality baby and toddler gear in over 1,000 cities across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australia and beyond. The app also provides instant access to upcoming reservations and simplifies contact with the Quality Providers who own, rent and deliver the gear. Modifications like adding to or canceling existing reservations can be made directly in the app, solving travel challenges such as forgotten gear, extended stays and trip cancellations.

To celebrate the app launch, BabyQuip is giving $20 in BabyQuip Bucks to the first 1,000 customers who download and sign in. BabyQuip Bucks work just like a gift certificate and can be applied to a future reservation.

BabyQuip’s business has doubled in 2022 and has served over 125,000 families since its inception in mid-2016. “Launching the BabyQuip app marks a significant step in the trajectory of our company,” said Joe Maier, BabyQuip’s Chief Technology Officer. “We will continue to build upon our proprietary platform to make our best-in-class experience even more seamless and set new standards for family travel tech.”

For more information on BabyQuip and the app, visit www.BabyQuip.com, the Apple Store and the Google Play Store. For BabyQuip’s baby gear cleaning services, which includes the cleaning of car seats, high chairs, strollers and more, visit www.cleaning.babyquip.com.

About BabyQuip

Founded in May 2016, BabyQuip helps families “Pack Light & Travel Happy” to over 1,000 locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australia and beyond. Powered by a trusted community of over 1,400 trained and insured Quality Providers, BabyQuip delivers clean, quality baby gear including cribs, car seats, strollers and other essentials to make family travel more enjoyable and convenient. BabyQuip also empowers Quality Providers with the opportunity to build their own baby gear rental businesses through its managed marketplace. Strategic partnerships include Destination by Hyatt, Wyndham, Curator Hotels, AvantStay and Guesty, among others. BabyQuip appeared on the ABC hit show, Shark Tank, in March 2020. CEO Fran Maier is a Super Founder, best known for co-founding and being the first General Manager of Match.com and as a Founder and CEO of TRUSTe (now TrustArc). For more information, visit www.BabyQuip.com, connect @babyquip or watch the BabyQuip video.

