Azure Native Qumulo Scalable File Service Enables Companies to Cost Effectively Deploy Unstructured Data Storage at Exabyte-Scale in Minutes

Now Generally Available from the Microsoft Azure portal, customers can leverage the speed, simplicity and elasticity of the cloud with the same performance and control as on-premises deployments

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qumulo, the simple way to manage exabyte-scale data anywhere, today announced Azure Native Qumulo Scalable File Service is now generally available from the Microsoft Azure portal. Companies can provision the service on demand to power file-based workloads in the cloud that require high performance and low latency such as: video editing for media and entertainment; subsurface modeling for oil and gas; vendor neutral archives for healthcare imaging; and genomic sequencing for life sciences among many others. A five-time leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage, Qumulo helps customers to scale their data with the tools, protocols, and frameworks of their choice.

“Most companies today are not exclusively storing their data on-prem or in the public cloud. They need to be able to leverage the best environment without extra complexities or limitations,” said Kiran Bhageshpur, Chief Technology Officer, Qumulo. “With Azure Native Qumulo, we’ve made the procurement and deployment process truly frictionless and added predictability to the costs. By providing this level of elasticity, we’re helping companies be responsive to their own business needs without the fear of overprovisioning.”

“Unstructured data workloads are a focus area for customers on Azure,” said Jurgen Willis, VP of Azure Optimized Workloads and Storage at Microsoft. “By offering Qumulo as an Azure Native ISV service, we’re helping to address additional customer use cases in the market with the simplicity and scalability of Qumulo’s true enterprise-grade multiprotocol file system.”

Azure Native Qumulo enables customers to easily move and manage data between data centers and the cloud with a singular management experience and the same level of control. By taking advantage of the Azure portal’s self-service options, customers can deploy the storage capacity they need, right when they need it, in just a matter of minutes. It also helps them avoid the risk, expense, and burden of refactoring workloads and applications.

“It’s so much clearer how we’re using our storage and all of our pain points with cloud storage went away. Qumulo is fundamentally better at helping us manage and protect our clients’ file data and will support our long-term needs,” said Guy Paddock, Chief Technology Officer, Inveniem.

To help companies keep their data safe, Azure Native Qumulo also provides Active Directory and Azure AD SSO integration, encryption at rest and in transit, and deep insights down to the file or user level.

“Our large-scale data requirements have rapidly expanded with each game we’ve created, and it’s gotten more and more challenging to manage them. The Azure Native Qumulo Scalable File Service made a big impact on our game development team,” said Robert Bousquet, Vice President of IT Operations, Hi-Rez Studios. “Now, multiple users can work on the same files without any performance issues. The service provides fast read and write speeds, which are critical. Best of all, the intuitive user interface and simple management tools are easy to use, allowing us to focus on creating great games.”

Qumulo is the radically simple way to manage exabyte-scale data anywhere – edge, core or cloud – on the platform of your choice. In a world with trillions of files and objects comprising 100+ Zettabytes worldwide, companies need a solution that combines the ability to run anywhere with simplicity. This is precisely what Qumulo was founded to accomplish.

