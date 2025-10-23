Axela Introduces Enhanced Auto Submit Feature for Easy Collect Customers

Auto Submit, a newly enhanced add-on for Axela’s flagship product Easy Collect, automates and simplifies the unit submission process for community association debt recovery.

Axela Technologies, the leading provider of HOA collections software, today announced the release of its newly enhanced Auto Submit feature for their flagship product, Easy Collect. This new feature is set to transform the management of past-due accounts by automating the submission process to collections, ensuring timely action with minimal effort required.

With Auto Submit, Easy Collect customers who have a software integration with any of the top Community Association industry accounting platforms can automatically submit new units to collections as they meet specific thresholds defined by the Association’s collection policy.

Submitting delinquent units for collections is typically a manual process that takes time and invites risk. Managers and Board members must find time to communicate about each individual unit, and differences between delinquent account submissions open Boards up to selective enforcement accusations. With the introduction of Auto Submit, Axela aims to transform the way delinquent HOA (Homeowners Association) funds are recovered, automating the submission of past-due accounts to collections.

“Our objective is to streamline the collections process, ensuring no delinquency is overlooked,” said Axela CEO Martin Urruela, “With Auto Submit, associations can now eliminate selective enforcement concerns and assure the timely recovery of funds with more efficiency and effectiveness than ever before.”

Key Features of Auto Submit:

Automatic Transfer: Facilitates the seamless transfer of past-due accounts to collections based on specific age and/or amount owed criteria. Saves hours of manual labor and helps avoid unrecoverable amounts due to delayed processing.

Monthly Submissions: Approved eligible accounts are automatically flagged for submission to collections and notifications are sent to the required personnel. Any account flagged for submission may be easily placed on hold. This keeps the Board and Management team in control, without any added effort.

Easy Monitoring: Associations can track the progress of accounts through the Axela portal and receive automatic monthly reports directly in their email inbox, just as they would with any manually submitted account.

Auto Submit is available today to all current and future Easy Collect customers at no additional cost. Visit https://www.axela.com/easy-collect/auto-submit/ to see how Auto Submit can automate your collections process today.

About Axela

Axela Technologies is a collections technology provider that specializes in helping community associations recover delinquent assessments. Through the automation of the complete collections process, Axela’s suite of products reduces the cost of outreach and engagement. Axela leverages a multi-channel, digital-first approach to collections, providing transparency and efficiency for all stakeholders. To learn more about Axela, visit www.axela.com.

