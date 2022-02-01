AWS Announces General Availability of AWS IoT FleetWise

New service makes it easier for automotive companies to collect, transform, and transfer vehicle data to the cloud in near real time, enabling improved vehicle quality and autonomy

Bridgestone, Hyundai Motor Group, LG CNS, and Renesas Electronics Corporation among customers using AWS IoT FleetWise

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced the general availability of AWS IoT FleetWise, a new service that makes it easier for automotive companies to collect, transform, and transfer vehicle data to the cloud in near real time. Automakers, suppliers, fleet operators, and technology solution vendors in the automotive industry can use AWS IoT FleetWise to collect and organize vehicle data more easily, and to store the data in a standardized way for data analysis in the cloud. AWS IoT FleetWise helps automotive companies efficiently transfer data to the cloud in near real time using the service’s intelligent data-collection capabilities. These capabilities allow developers to reduce the amount of data transferred to the cloud by defining rules for when to collect and transfer it based on configurable parameters (e.g., vehicle temperature, speed, and type). Once the data is in the cloud, automotive companies can use it for applications that analyze vehicle fleet health to more quickly identify potential recalls or safety issues, make in-vehicle infotainment systems smarter, or improve advanced technologies like autonomous driving and advanced driver-assistance systems with analytics and machine learning. There are no upfront costs to use AWS IoT FleetWise, and customers pay only for the underlying services used. To get started with AWS IoT FleetWise, visit aws.amazon.com/iot-fleetwise.

“Automotive companies want to use the broad portfolio of AWS services to help manage the vast amounts of data coming from connected vehicles, but they have lacked a solution that made it easier to collect, transform, and transfer data to the cloud,” said Mike Tzamaloukas, general manager of IoT automotive at AWS. “Now, with AWS IoT FleetWise, customers can easily pinpoint the exact vehicle data they need and analyze it in a standardized format to gain actionable insights into the vehicle’s health status and performance. Automotive companies can now use the data extracted through AWS IoT FleetWise to help improve vehicle quality, safety, and autonomy.”

Automotive companies have been collecting data from basic vehicle sensors for over a decade to evaluate operational and safety indicators like engine temperature and vehicle stability. Automotive companies today are building vehicles with advanced sensors (e.g., radar and cameras) that create vast amounts of data—in some cases up to 2 terabytes of data every hour. Automotive customers want to collect, standardize, and analyze this data in the cloud to quickly and easily derive insights that can help improve vehicle quality, safety, and autonomy. However, transferring this data to the cloud can be cost prohibitive and time consuming. Additionally, the growing variety of vehicle makes, models, and trims that generate data in different proprietary formats creates a complex array of data across vehicles. Collecting, transforming, and analyzing this data requires automotive companies to build custom data-collection systems, which is difficult and time-consuming. As a result, automotive companies are unable to use the data to help solve common problems like spotting fleet-wide issues before they become a bigger problem, tailoring infotainment content, and using data to improve vehicle performance.

AWS IoT FleetWise provides automotive companies with a managed service that makes it easier to collect, transform, and transfer data from millions of vehicles to the cloud in near real time. With AWS IoT FleetWise, automotive companies can access, structure, and standardize proprietary vehicle data without needing to develop custom data-collection systems. Customers can also integrate with AWS IoT FleetWise to enhance their existing systems. Automotive companies can get started in the AWS Management Console by defining and modeling vehicle attributes (e.g., a two-door coupe) and the sensors associated with the car’s make, model, and trims (e.g., engine temperature, front-impact warning, parking assist system) for individual vehicle types or multiple vehicle types across their entire fleet. After vehicle modeling, automotive companies can connect the AWS IoT FleetWise application via the vehicle gateway (i.e., in-vehicle communications hub that monitors and collects data) or other data collection hubs in the vehicle, so it can read, decode, and transmit information to and from AWS. With AWS IoT FleetWise’s intelligent data-collection controls, automotive companies can select the exact data they need for their use cases and limit the amount of data transferred to the cloud by creating conditional rules (e.g., sensor data from hard-braking events associated with a vehicle make and model). Once data is transferred to the cloud with AWS IoT FleetWise, automotive companies can use AWS’s breadth and depth of analytics and machine learning services to extract value from vehicle data. For example, automotive companies can collect data from electric-vehicle batteries when the temperature drops below freezing and then analyze it and run simulations in the cloud to improve battery performance in cold weather.

The new AWS IoT FleetWise service is part of AWS for Automotive, a comprehensive offering of AWS services and AWS Partner Network (APN) solutions used by automotive and mobility customers globally to help automotive customers digitally transform their business for connected mobility, digital customer engagement, product design and engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain. For more information about AWS for Automotive, visit aws.com/automotive.

AWS IoT FleetWise with standard vehicle data collection is generally available today in US East (N. Virginia) and Europe (Frankfurt), with availability in additional AWS Regions coming soon.

Bridgestone is a global leader in tires and rubber, offering a diverse portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions, improving the way people around the world move, live, work, and play. “Bridgestone has been working with AWS to transform the digital services we provide to our automotive manufacturer, fleet, and retail customers,” said Brian Goldstine, president, mobility solutions and fleet management at Bridgestone Americas, Inc. “We look forward to exploring how AWS IoT FleetWise will make it easier for our customers to collect detailed tire data, which can provide new insights for their products and applications.”

Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) is a global vehicle manufacturer that offers consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles. “As a leading global vehicle manufacturer, we have come to appreciate the breadth and depth of AWS services to help create new connected vehicle capabilities,” said HaeYoung Kwon, vice president and head of the infotainment development group at HMG. “With more data available from our expanding global fleet of connected cars, we look forward to leveraging AWS IoT FleetWise to discover how we can build more personalized ownership experiences for our customers.”

LG CNS is a leader in cloud, artificial intelligence, and big data technologies that are transforming smart transportation services. “At LG CNS, we are committed to advancing the technology that is powering the future of transportation,” said Jae Seung Lee, vice president at LG CNS. “By using AWS IoT FleetWise, we are creating a new data platform that allows us to ingest, analyze, and simulate vehicle conditions in real time. With these advanced insights, our customers can gain a better understanding of their vehicles and, as a result, improve decision-making about their fleets.”

Renesas Electronics Corporation is a global leader in microcontrollers, analog, power, and system-on-chip (SoC) products. “The volume of connected vehicle data is forecast to increase dramatically over the next few years, driven by new and evolving customer expectations. As a result, Renesas is focused on addressing the needs of automotive engineers facing increasing system complexity,” said Yusuke Kawasaki, director at Renesas Electronics Corporation. “Incorporating AWS IoT FleetWise into our vehicle gateway solution will enable our customers to enjoy our market-ready approach for large-scale data collection and accelerate their cloud development strategy. We look forward to collaborating further with AWS to provide a better and simpler development environment for our customers.”

