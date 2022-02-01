AWS and Slalom Expand Next-Generation Strategic Collaboration

Renewed agreement supports global expansion, strengthens Slalom’s collaboration with AWS Professional Services, and positions both companies to deliver innovative technology and industry-specific solutions to more joint customers

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Slalom, LLC (Slalom), a global business and technology consulting company, announced a multiyear extension to the companies’ global Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA). The two companies will work together to develop vertical solutions and accelerators on AWS for customers in the energy, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, public sector, and media and entertainment industries, delivering specialized end-to-end cloud migration and modernization services to help accelerate their cloud journeys. In addition to supporting accelerated growth in Slalom markets in the U.S., the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Germany, Japan, and New Zealand, AWS and Slalom in 2023 will jointly create go-to-market strategies and make co-investments in support of Slalom’s continued expansion into Ireland and the Netherlands, followed by additional countries in Latin America, Asia Pacific, and through Europe over the next three years.

As part of the agreement, AWS and Slalom are expanding upon their 2019 announced collaboration to deliver AWS | Slalom Launch Centers (Launch Centers) that help enterprises accelerate their business transformations and modernize information technology services. Launch Centers provide customers with access to the unique combination of AWS Professional Services—a global team of AWS experts who help customers reach their desired outcomes with the cloud—and Slalom’s expertise in business transformation, software engineering, and analytics capabilities. Over the last three years, more than 160 customers have migrated and modernized to AWS through their work with Launch Centers.

AWS is working with Slalom to develop solutions to help customers solve specific industry challenges. For example, Slalom offers the Slalom Meter Data Analytics solution on AWS, which uses Amazon SageMaker (AWS’s service for building, training, and deploying machine learning models in the cloud and at the edge) to help utility and renewable energy customers improve billing and energy efficiency, and forecast power outages. In addition, the companies collaborated to introduce in 2022 Slalom Agile Supply Chain, a solution aimed at helping manufacturing customers build agility and resiliency into their supply chains to reduce costs, increase capacity, and improve their customers’ experiences.

“This agreement enhances our relationship with AWS and serves as a key growth driver for Slalom’s business over the next three years,” said Brad Jackson, CEO of Slalom. “Through the expansion of our AWS practice, we will be better equipped to help our customers find new ways to use AWS technologies to dream bigger, move faster, and build better tomorrows for all.”

“Slalom has a proven track record and is a trusted partner in providing innovative business and technology consulting services to our mutual customers, helping them accelerate their transitions to the cloud and leverage the vast portfolio of AWS services to drive innovation,” said Ruba Borno, vice president, Worldwide Channels and Alliances at AWS. “By extending our collaboration with Slalom, expanding more broadly into markets together, and combining Slalom’s consulting and technical skills with our leading cloud services and migration expertise, we are giving customers a broader range of capabilities and offerings to better support their cloud strategies and digital transformation journeys.”

TC Energy is a North American energy company headquartered in Canada. Working with AWS and Slalom, TC Energy used the Amazon Working Backwards process to envision and then build a new business intelligence application that maximizes capacity in its network of gas pipelines. Maximizing pipeline capacity helps TC Energy avoid the years-long process, capital expenditures, and environmental impact associated with building new pipelines. “We will save millions of dollars in greenhouse gas emissions costs by innovating on AWS,” said Peter Jarmola, TC Energy’s director of enterprise innovation, in an AWS-published case study. “That’s an important benefit because it helps us demonstrate to our customers, our regulators, and the government that we are a responsible operator.”

Slalom—an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner in the AWS Partner Network for over a decade, the 2021 National Systems Integrator Partner of the Year in the US, and the 2022 SI Partner of the Year in North America—holds 15 AWS Competencies and seven AWS Service Delivery designations. In addition to the more than 160 customers who have migrated and modernized with Launch Centers, more than 500 customers have optimized their business in the cloud by working together with AWS Professional Services and Slalom.

About Amazon Web Services

For over 15 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud offering. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any cloud workload, and it now has more than 200 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 96 Availability Zones within 30 geographic regions, with announced plans for 15 more Availability Zones and five more AWS Regions in Australia, Canada, Israel, New Zealand, and Thailand. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About Slalom

Slalom is a purpose-led, global business and technology consulting company. From strategy to implementation, our approach is fiercely human. In six countries and 43 markets, we deeply understand our customers—and their customers—to deliver practical, end-to-end solutions that drive meaningful impact. Backed by close partnerships with over 400 leading technology providers, our 13,000+ strong team helps people and organizations dream bigger, move faster, and build better tomorrows for all. We’re honored to be consistently recognized as a great place to work, including being one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For seven years running. Learn more at slalom.com.

