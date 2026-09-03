AWOL Vision Debuts LuxVision at IFA 2026: World’s First 4K 120Hz UST with Optical Shift

BERLIN, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — AWOL Vision, a global home entertainment brand delivering immersive audiovisual experiences through large-format displays, home cinema technology, and connected entertainment.

At IFA 2026, AWOL Vision makes its first appearance following a refreshed global brand identity unveiled in June 2026, marking a new stage in the company’s evolution toward a broader home entertainment experience. Centered around its new vision, “Bring Wonder Home,” the upgrade brings the AWOL Aetherion Series for ultra-short-throw projectors and AWOL Valerion Series for long-throw projectors under one cohesive AWOL Vision brand framework.

Joining the AWOL Aetherion Series in the ultra-short-throw lineup, AWOL LuxVision debuts as the brand’s new flagship projector for premium home entertainment and home theater spaces. The world’s first 4K 120Hz ultra-short-throw projector with optical shift, it combines 6000 ISO lumens, RGB triple-laser projection, a 0.18:1 throw ratio, and support for screen sizes up to 200 inches – delivering flagship-grade, large-format home entertainment in one seamless experience.

AWOL LuxVision: Nothing Between You and the Moment

At the heart of LuxVision is 4K at 120 frames per second, processing nearly one billion pixels every second to keep fast-moving scenes sharp, smooth, and naturally detailed — whether it’s a game-winning play, a high-speed racing sequence, or an action-packed movie. For gamers, that speed pairs with 1ms input lag, ALLM, VRR, and Dolby Vision Gaming, while three HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort, and 4-channel HDMI Multiview make it easy to bring multiple screens and sources into the moment.

With 6000 ISO Lumens of RGB triple-laser brightness, LuxVision keeps big-screen color vivid from bright daylight to late-night movies. 110% Rec. 2020 coverage, Dynamic Tone Mapping, and a 7-level dynamic IRIS fine-tune color, contrast, and light scene by scene, while Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced, Filmmaker Mode, and 3D support deepen the cinematic experience across every type of content.

Optical performance gives LuxVision another level of flexibility. A 0.18:1 throw ratio turns an ultra-short distance into up to 200 inches of cinematic scale, while one-touch vertical optical lens shift lets you position the image exactly where it belongs — with true 4K detail fully intact. A motorized lens cover and zero-light-leakage lens keep the picture pure, aligned, and free of distraction.

Built on the natural smoothness of 4K 120Hz, AWOL’s second-generation Anti-RBE technology combines an optimized algorithm that covers all formats with TÜV Harmful Light Reduction, minimizing visible rainbow artifacts and visual fatigue for cleaner, more comfortable viewing across 2D and 3D content — especially in fast, high-contrast scenes.

Beyond performance, LuxVision is designed to belong in the home. Inspired by the architectural harmony of the Parthenon, LuxVision transforms classical column rhythm into a sculptural, modern UST form that feels refined in any room. With customizable CMF options, its color, material, and finish can be tailored to complement the mood and character of different living spaces.

Together, these technologies are designed around a simple idea: true immersion is not just about making the screen bigger, but about removing the distractions between the viewer and the experience. With LuxVision, there is Nothing Between You and the Moment.

Price and Availability

MSRP: $5,999 / €5,999 / £4,999

Launch Time: Around October

For more information about AWOL LuxVision, please visit AWOL’s Booth: H22-113

Learn more on AWOL Vision official web.

About AWOL Vision

Founded in 2020, AWOL Vision is a home entertainment brand focused on delivering immersive audiovisual experiences through large-format display solutions, home cinema technologies, and connected entertainment products. AWOL Vision’s projector portfolio covers two core lines: the Valerion Series for premium long-throw projection, and the Aetherion and LuxVision Series for premium ultra-short-throw projection. Learn more at www.awolvision.com.

PR contact: pr@awolvision.us

More pictures here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1JX8CvnjM-3aOpNd2oQ7T7gPwLNZllr1X

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SOURCE AWOL Vision