Award-Winning Documentary “Blind Logic” Has Been Selected by the New Hope Film Festival

Los Angeles,California–(Newsfile Corp. – August 8, 2025) – SDG Releasing and Blind Logic Productions proudly announce that the acclaimed documentary, “Blind Logic: The Ralph R. Teetor Story”, has been officially selected by the prestigious New Hope Film Festival for a one-time screening at the New Hope Arts Center, New Hope, PA. The screening will take place on August 20th, 2025, at 3:45pm followed by a Q&A with the filmmakers.

Narrated by Emmy award winners Mike Rowe & Jeff Daniels, “Blind Logic” tells the untold story of Ralph R. Teetor, the blind inventor of Cruise Control and one of America’s greatest automotive visionaries. The documentary showcases powerful themes of perseverance, innovation, and legacy.

The film’s impressive voice cast also includes Emmy Award nominated Barry Corbin, Rick Zieff, Ben Good, Andy Rothstein, John Matthew, and others.

Founded in 2009, this festival is renowned for showcasing top-tier independent films from around the world. Its core mission is to discover and nurture independent filmmakers, making their selection highly competitive and respected in the indie film community.

Blind Logic was written, directed, and produced by Jack Teetor, Ralph’s great-nephew. The film is based on the book One Man’s Vision – The Life of Automotive Pioneer Ralph R. Teetor and features an award-winning production team: Editor Derek Tow, Composer Jim Andron, Photo Editor Daniel Teetor, and Sound Editors Darren King, Nikola Simikic, and Amanda Roy.

