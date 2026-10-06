Award-Winning Author and Former CEO Tracy Doyle Launches the Aurora Method to Combat the True Casualty of Executive Burnout: Relationships

Award-winning entrepreneur, former CEO, and emotional wellness advocate Tracy Doyle is redefining the corporate conversation around executive burnout. Through her groundbreaking framework, the Aurora Method, and her celebrated book, Life Storms: Finding Your Clear Sky, Doyle is challenging the traditional focus on workplace productivity to address the true, hidden casualty of high-performance exhaustion: fractured relationships. As she expands her nationwide speaking tour, Doyle is actively equipping leaders with the tools to uncover the unconscious patterns driving their burnout and reclaim their clarity, calm, and confidence.

While most corporate wellness initiatives treat burnout as a workload or time-management issue, Doyle identifies that the most devastating impacts occur in personal and professional dynamics. Burnout rarely announces itself as a formal crisis; instead, it arrives as frustration, irritability, emotional numbness, and isolation. To combat this quiet erosion, Doyle created the Aurora Method. The psychology-informed, mindfulness-based framework helps executives identify the deeply ingrained, life-shaped beliefs that dictate their reactions, allowing them to break destructive patterns and fundamentally reshape how they lead and relate to others.

Doyle’s methodology is rooted in her own profound personal and professional transformation. Raised as a caretaker by a teenage mother and an addicted stepfather, she endured extreme poverty and childhood trauma. Driven by a desire for a better life, she became a first-generation college graduate with a degree in psychology and counseling, eventually building a multimillion-dollar company. However, the survival beliefs forged in her youth-namely, that she had to handle everything alone and that her worth was tied strictly to her performance-followed her into the boardroom. In late 1999, this relentless drive culminated in a near-fatal emotional breaking point.

It took years of dedicated work for Doyle to realize that her external circumstances were not breaking her; her own deeply held beliefs were running the show. This revelation became the catalyst for Life Storms: Finding Your Clear Sky. Part memoir, part framework, and part workbook, the book guides readers step-by-step through the Aurora Method. The title recently secured second-place honors in three BookFest Award categories: Business Leadership Psychology & Mindset, Women in Business, and Self-Help Relationships and Communication.

Building on the momentum of her award-winning book, Doyle is taking her message to corporate and leadership stages across the country. Following successful appearances at Fearless Summits in Montana and Florida, her upcoming speaking tour includes dates in New Jersey, Seattle, St. Louis, and Tampa, as well as an immersive Women’s Leadership Retreat in Arizona.

Her highly sought-after corporate keynotes include:

From Burnout to Breakthrough: An introduction to how unconscious, belief-driven patterns fuel burnout and relationship conflicts, providing a practical path to break them.

An introduction to how unconscious, belief-driven patterns fuel burnout and relationship conflicts, providing a practical path to break them. The Hidden Cost of High Performance: A deep dive into how burnout manifests in workplace dynamics, why it is a critical retention risk, and how individuals can interrupt costly patterns.

A deep dive into how burnout manifests in workplace dynamics, why it is a critical retention risk, and how individuals can interrupt costly patterns. The Unspoken Cost of Leadership: An exploration of how a leader’s emotional burnout ripples through company culture as disengagement and turnover, highlighting self-awareness as the ultimate path back to trust.

For more information on Tracy Doyle, the Aurora Method, or to book her for an upcoming corporate event or keynote, please visit auroramethodcoaching.com

Media Contact Details

Company Name: The Aurora Method

Contact Person Name: Tracy Doyle

E-mail: tracy@tracydoyle.life

Website: auroramethodcoaching.com

SOURCE: The Aurora Method

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