The global app growth marketing company deepens its commercial and supply leadership to accelerate global expansion and deliver stronger client results.

AVOW, an award-winning global app growth marketing company specializing in mobile OEM advertising, announces the promotion of Viorel Cojocari to Vice President of Growth and the appointment of Jinjun Cai as Head of Media Supply. The appointments bolster AVOW’s commercial reach, OEM partnerships, and commitment to advertiser success.

Viorel Cojocari Promoted to VP Growth

Since joining AVOW in 2022 as Senior Sales Manager EMEA, Viorel has played a key role in expanding its business across Europe, LATAM and beyond. He progressed to Sales Director EMEA and Sales Director EU & LATAM, building the company’s presence across key markets.

Viorel has worked closely with leading advertisers, helping them enter new markets, scale user acquisition, and achieve their business objectives.

Based in France, Viorel oversees AVOW’s expanded global sales team across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas, leading expansion and delivering results for clients worldwide.

“Taking on this role means leading a larger, more ambitious team – and my focus is on making sure we are better equipped than ever to deliver for our clients. I believe AI will be central to that: not as a trend, but as a genuine enabler that empowers our team to identify and translate business opportunities faster and smarter. Ultimately, everything we do is in service of helping our clients reach their goals, and I am excited for what comes next,” said Viorel Cojocari, VP Growth, AVOW.

Jinjun Cai Appointed Head of Media Supply

Having joined AVOW in September 2026, Singapore-based Jinjun Cai brings nearly two decades of experience in technology, strategic partnerships, and business development.

Previously Head of OEM Partnerships at Snap, he held senior positions at Twitter and Amazon Web Services (AWS), following a decade at Cisco and earlier experience at Nokia Siemens Networks.

As Head of Media Supply, Jinjun deepens relationships with mobile original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), expands advertising opportunities, and develops AVOW’s global supply ecosystem. His appointment enhances AVOW’s ability to connect advertisers with audiences through leading Android smartphone manufacturers, including Samsung, Xiaomi, HUAWEI, OPPO, vivo, Transsion and HONOR.

“What drew me to AVOW was a rare combination: a truly international spirit, a hands-on mentality, and an exceptional depth of talent and expertise. This is a team that understands the Mobile OEM ecosystem from the inside out, operates with real agility, and thinks globally. I am excited to build on that foundation and unlock new supply opportunities that connect advertisers with audiences at scale,” said Jinjun Cai, Head of Media Supply, AVOW.

Elevating Leadership for Client Impact

“Viorel’s proven track record in driving client growth and Jinjun’s extensive expertise in our industry sharpen our ability to deliver results for app developers worldwide,” said Robert Wildner, CEO and Co-Founder of AVOW. “Together, they will empower our clients, unlock new opportunities, expand into new markets, and achieve their business goals.”

The appointments follow Chloé Perrin’s arrival as Vice President of Client Strategy earlier in 2026, completing AVOW’s leadership build-out across commercial growth, client strategy, and OEM partnerships.

About AVOW

AVOW is an award-winning, global app growth company specializing in mobile OEM advertising. Founded with the vision to revolutionize mobile OEM advertising, AVOW has rapidly emerged as an industry leader with more than 250 advertisers on their roster. Through its partnerships with 13 premium mobile OEMs and its proprietary tech AVOW Intelligence, the company provides access to over 1.85 billion daily active users and offers clients over 25 million monthly downloads.

Media Contact:

Melissa Bohlsen, CMO

contact@avow.tech

www.avow.tech

SOURCE: AVOW GmbH

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