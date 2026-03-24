Avidian Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to $750,000

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Avidian Gold Corp. (“Avidian” or the “Corporation“) (TSXV:AVG) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement for maximum aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately $750,000 (the “Offering“).

The Offering will consist of the sale of up to 5,769,231 units of the Corporation (the “Units“) at a price of $0.13 per Unit. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Corporation (each, a “Share“) and one half of one common share purchase warrant of the Corporation (each whole such warrant, a “Warrant“), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase an additional Share of the Corporation (a “Warrant Share“) at an exercise price of $0.25 per Warrant Share for 36 months from the closing of the Offering.

The Corporation reserves the right to increase the size of the Offering by up to approximately 25% of the size of the Offering (the “Upsize Option“) pursuant to which the Corporation may offer for sale up to 1,442,308 additional Units for additional gross proceeds of up to approximately $187,500. The Upsize Option may be exercised in whole or in part in the Corporation’s sole discretion at any time up to the closing of the Offering. If the Offering is fully subscribed and the Upsize Option is exercised in full, the total gross proceeds of the Offering is expected to be approximately $937,500 and the total number of Units that will be issued is 7,211,539 Units.

The Corporation intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for exploration at the Corporation’s mineral properties and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about April 15, 2026 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV“). The Corporation may pay finders fees to eligible finders in connection with the Offering in accordance with the policies of the Exchange. All securities to be issued and issuable pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

It is expected that certain directors and officers of the Corporation (the “Insiders“) may participate in the Offering. The participation of Insiders in the Offering will constitute a “related party transaction” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101“). The Corporation anticipates relying on exemptions from the minority shareholder approval and formal valuation requirements applicable to the related-party transactions under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the securities to be acquired by the participating Insiders nor the consideration to be paid by such directors and officers is anticipated to exceed 25 percent of the Corporation’s market capitalization.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Avidian Gold Corp.

Avidian brings a disciplined and veteran team of project managers with a focus on advanced-stage gold exploration. The Corporation currently holds a 100% interest in the Jungo Au-Cu property in Nevada and is evaluating other opportunities.

Avidian is a shareholder in High Tide Resources (CSE: HTRC), which is focused on and committed to the development of mineral projects critical to infrastructure development using industry best practices combined with a strong social license from local communities. Avidian Gold controls approximately 19.88% of High Tide’s outstanding shares. High Tide owns a 100% interest in the Labrador West Iron Project which hosts an inferred iron resource of 654.9 Mt @ 28.84% Fe and is located adjacent to the Iron Ore Company of Canada’s (“IOCC”) Carol Lake Mine in Labrador City, NL operated by Rio Tinto PLC. This resource is exposed at surface and was pit constrained for an open-pit mining scenario. The Technical Report for this resource, from which the foregoing information was drawn, is entitled “National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate Labrador West Iron Project, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada”, was filed on SEDAR+ on April 6, 2023 and was authored by Ryan Kressall M.Sc., P. Geo, Matthew Herrington, M.Sc., P. Geo, Catharine Pelletier, P. Eng. and Jeffrey Cassoff P. Eng. The Corporation also owns a 100% interest in the Lac Pegma copper-nickel-cobalt deposit located 50 kilometres southeast of Fermont, Quebec.

Further details on the Corporation and the Jungo Property can be found on the Corporation’s website at www.avidiangold.com.

For further information, please contact:

Steve Roebuck P.Geo

CEO and Director

Mobile: (905) 741-5458

Email: sroebuck@avidiangold.com

or

Dino Titaro

Chair of the Board of Directors

Mobile: (647) 283-7600

Email: dtitaro@avidiangold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-looking information

This News Release includes certain “forward-looking statements” which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Corporation’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Corporation or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, “must” or “plan”. Since forward looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Corporation, the Corporation provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect tot he Offering, the anticipated closing of the Offering, the use of proceeds and receipt of regulatory approvals of the Offering, the Corporation’s objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, any potential transactions involving the Corporation, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations by the Corporation or any other company in which it has an interest, the material or financial outcomes of any such operations so commenced, any anticipated benefit to the Corporation or its shareholders resulting from the Corporation’s shareholdings, and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: failure of the Corporation to receive any required approvals for the Offering, failure of the Corporation to close the Offering for any other reason, any change in the Corporation, its situation or the market, failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Corporation’s public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: Avidian Gold Corp.

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