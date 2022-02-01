AVerMedia Introduces Live Streamer MIC 350: Elevate Your Audio Experience with DIRAC Custom Tuning

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AVerMedia Technologies, a leading provider of audio and video solutions, is thrilled to unveil the AM350, the world’s first USB condenser microphone custom-tuned by DIRAC. With its exclusive tuning technology and remarkable features, the AM350 sets a new standard in audio recording, empowering podcasters, vocal performers, singers, and other use cases to achieve exceptional sound quality and captivating performances.









The AM350 features high-sensitivity capsules and durable metal housing, allowing detailed audio capture and enhanced robustness. The AM350 also offers ultra-low noise performance and includes a built-in pop filter, ensuring clear and clean audio capture. Its plug-and-play USB interface makes it accessible for users of all levels, providing a professional recording experience without the need for additional equipment.

The advanced audio clipping technology of the AM350 allows users to freely express their voice during energetic talking and powerful singing, resulting in unrestricted vocal power and distortion-free performances. Its robust noise reduction technology effectively suppresses external background noise, ensuring professional recordings with minimal distractions and post-production time.

The AM350 features a dual microphone pickup pattern design, offering both cardioid and omnidirectional modes for versatile recording. Its intuitive studio controls enhance the zero-latency monitoring through the built-in headphone output and effortless toggling between microphone and system sounds, allowing for complete audio control. Plus, the AM350 automatically saves your last audio settings, eliminating the need for readjustment in future use.

To maximize the recording experience, the AM350 is recommended to be paired with the VibeEngine microphone software. VibeEngine allows users to customize their voice settings or sound effects to satisfy all their recording needs. The software also offers DIRAC’s four tailored sound effect scenarios, including chatting, music, broadcasting, and singing. With a simple press of a button, users can activate the corresponding audio filter effect, having their voice be presented optimally and perfectly.

The AM350 USB microphone will be available for purchase starting June 22nd at a suggested retail price of $199.99. To celebrate the launch, we are providing a limited edition of a combo deal with a AM350 MIC pack, shock mount, and pop filter at the same price, $199.99, originally $267.97. For more information, please visit AVerMedia’s Amazon and Shopify product pages.

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C772THKV?ref=myi_title_dp

Shopify: https://shop-us.avermedia.com/products/avermedia-live-streamer-mic-am350

Product Features

High-power neodymium capsule and durable metal construction for warm, detailed audio and enhanced robustness.



Exclusive audio effect templates and one-click setup for immersive sound in various scenarios.



Effectively suppress external background noise, ensuring that your recordings sound clean and professional.



Clipping shield technology prevents audio clipping during energetic talking and powerful singing.



Switch between cardioid and omnidirectional modes for podcasting, music recording, ASMR, and more.



Manage your microphone gain, headphone volume, and monitoring preferences with the instant button.



Comprehensive audio effects and advanced audio setting support.

Specifications

Microphone Type Condenser Microphone Polar Patterns Cardioid, Omnidirectional Connection USB Type-C (UAC 2.0) Sensitivity -41 dB Frequency Response 20 Hz–20 kHz Sample Rate Up to 96 kHz Resolution Up to 24-bit Max. SPL 120 dB Power Output 25 mW per Channel Frequency Response 20 Hz–20 kHz Power Consumption 5 V 120 mA (USB) Dimensions 56 x 230 mm / 2.2 x 9.0 in (with Stand) What’s in the Box Live Streamer MIC 350 (AM350) USB Type-A to Type-C Adapter USB Type-C to Type-A Cable Base Plate 5/8” to 3/8” Thread Adapter Quick Start Guide

