Avel eCare Welcomes Pat Gundersen as New Chief Revenue Officer

Avel eCare is pleased to announce the appointment of Pat Gundersen as its new Chief Revenue Officer, bringing more than twenty years of leadership experience in healthcare, healthcare technology, and go-to-market strategy.

Gundersen is a seasoned C-Suite leader known for building high-performing teams, strengthening client relationships, and accelerating growth for healthcare technology and service organizations. His background includes guiding sales, client success, and strategic partnership functions while helping companies expand their market presence in an evolving healthcare landscape.

Throughout his career, Gundersen has demonstrated a talent for uniting clinical, operational, and commercial teams around shared goals. He is recognized for:

GTM strategy and execution that helps organizations launch new offerings with clarity and confidence

Strategic partnerships that advance innovation and improve customer outcomes

Client retention frameworks built around strong relationships and consultative support

Cross-functional collaboration with product, marketing, and clinical leaders to align solutions with customer needs

Data-driven decision making that sharpens forecasting, strengthens revenue planning, and elevates market differentiation

Mergers and acquisitions leadership, including the integration of multiple acquisition partners and participation in complex organizational transitions

“Pat brings a rare combination of strategic insight, operational depth, and a deep understanding of the healthcare environment,” said Doug Duskin, Chief Executive Officer of Avel eCare. “His ability to cultivate strong client partnerships and grow teams aligns perfectly with our mission to support hospitals, clinics, EMS teams, and communities nationwide.”

Gundersen joins Avel at a time of continued expansion across its ten telemedicine service lines, including emergency, behavioral health, virtual nursing, ICU, pharmacy, school health, and more. His leadership will help accelerate Avel’s work to advance access to care, support overburdened clinical teams, and deliver reliable, patient-centered telemedicine.

“I have long admired Avel’s commitment to serving clinicians and patients in the moments that matter most,” said Gundersen. “The team’s culture, innovation, and dedication to quality set the standard for virtual care. I am excited to help expand this impact and support the partners who rely on Avel every day.”

Gundersen will oversee revenue strategy, business development, client management, and the continued growth of Avel’s national footprint.

About Avel eCare

Avel eCare is a proven telemedicine partner that supports healthcare teams with reliable, real-time clinical expertise. With more than thirty years of experience delivering virtual care, Avel provides hospitals, clinics, EMS agencies, schools, and long-term care facilities with immediate access to board-certified physicians, advanced practice providers, nurses, pharmacists, and behavioral health experts. Avel’s ten service lines help reduce transfers, support clinicians, enhance patient outcomes, and bring high-quality care to communities across the nation. Learn more at www.avelecare.com .

