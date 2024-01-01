Avatar Medical Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for Avatar Medical Vision, the First Software Cleared for Use with Glasses-Free 3D Medical Displays

Clearance Enables 3D Imaging Across Standard Displays, Autostereoscopic 3D, and Virtual Reality

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. & PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DigitalHealth—Avatar Medical, an award-winning company advancing medical imaging from visualization to clinical understanding, today announced FDA 510(k) clearance for Avatar Medical Vision, its software platform for instant 3D medical image processing, review, and surgical planning, enabling commercialization in the United States.









Avatar Medical Vision enables clinicians to process and interact with CT and MR imaging data as spatial, multi-dimensional representations across standard operating room displays, glasses-free 3D systems, and virtual reality environments. The integration of glasses-free 3D display technology reflects a deliberate shift toward more natural clinical interaction, allowing physicians and patients to communicate face-to-face without the barrier of headsets, while preserving the depth perception needed to understand complex anatomy. Avatar Medical selected Barco as a partner for the superior quality and clinical performance of its display technology, as well as its established footprint in medical imaging and radiology, where reliability and consistency are critical. The use of FDA-cleared display systems further ensures stability in real-world clinical environments. Designed for imaging-intensive specialties such as neurosurgery, ENT, orthopedics, oncology, and interventional radiology, the platform enables physicians to move beyond “flat” 3D image interpretation and work directly with patient-specific anatomy in three dimensions, enhancing surgical planning and intraoperative reference without disrupting existing workflows.

For patients, the platform changes the consultation dynamic: instead of receiving an explanation, they see what the physician sees, enabling shared understanding and more informed decision-making about their care.

“For too long, physicians have been making three-dimensional decisions from two-dimensional images,” said Xavier Wartelle, Chief Executive Officer, Avatar Medical. “At Avatar Medical, we’ve made deliberate technology choices to change that, prioritizing glasses-free, shared visualization so physicians and patients can look at anatomy together. When that happens, the conversation becomes clearer, more natural, and ultimately more meaningful.”

The platform supports analysis, annotation, and manipulation of imaging data across 2D, 3D, and immersive environments, integrating with PACS. Fully embedded into existing clinical workflows, it brings advanced visualization to the point of care in just a few clicks, without added complexity. This clearance also establishes compatibility with the Barco Eonis 3D glasses-free display, forming the foundation of Eonis Vision, a joint solution that brings clinicians and patients together around a shared, real-time view of anatomy during consultations.

About Avatar Medical Vision

Avatar Medical Vision is an award-winning medical imaging software platform for processing, reviewing, analyzing, and communicating multi-dimensional CT and MR imaging data. It supports preoperative surgical planning across standard displays, glasses-free 3D displays, and VR headsets, as well as intraoperative image display on standard OR screens.

About Eonis Vision

Eonis Vision, developed by Avatar Medical and Barco, is the world’s first clinical-grade, glasses-free 3D medical imaging platform. During consultations, patients and physicians view hyper-realistic 3D models of the patient’s own anatomy together in real time, replacing flat, monochrome scans with an intuitive shared view of conditions, tumor locations, and surgical plans. The result is faster comprehension, stronger trust, and more confident decision-making on both sides of the conversation. Eonis Vision combines Avatar Medical’s FDA-cleared 3D imaging software, Barco’s glasses-free 3D display.

About Avatar Medical

Founded in 2020, Avatar Medical is leading the evolution from medical imaging to medical understanding by transforming CT and MRI scans into intuitive, lifelike 3D avatars, instantly and without segmentation. The company’s flagship product, Avatar Medical Vision, empowers physicians to communicate more effectively, improve workflow efficiency, and build patient trust through shared understanding. Originating from research from the Institut Curie and Institut Pasteur and strengthened by a strategic partnership with Barco, the company is advancing the Clinic of the Future across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Seeing is Healing. Learn more at avatarmedical.ai.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACTS:

AVATAR MEDICAL

David Templeton, ANW Networks, +1 203.530.0458, dtempleton@anwnetworks.com

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