Avant Brands Announces Strategic Realignment of European Operations and Reclaims BLK MKT Brand Rights in Germany and Switzerland

Avant Brands Inc. (TSX:AVNT)(OTCQX:AVTBF)(FRA:1BU0) (“Avant” or the “Company“), a leading producer of ultra-premium cannabis products, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, GreenTec Holdings Ltd. (“GreenTec“), has issued a formal notice of termination for its Trademark Licensing Agreement with Adjupharm GmbH (“Adjupharm“), a subsidiary of IM Cannabis Corp. The Agreement was originally announced on May 1, 2024.

The decision comes as Avant initiates a broader strategic transition to optimize its international distribution channels and ensure its partnerships are fully synchronized with the Company’s long-term global growth strategy. Effective May 31, 2026, all trademark and distribution rights for the blk mkt™ brand in Germany and Switzerland will revert to GreenTec.

Avant Brands Founder & CEO Norton Singhavon Comments:

“As Avant continues to scale globally, it is essential that our international partnerships are fully integrated with our evolving operational standards and long-term vision. Reclaiming the rights to blk mkt™ in Germany and Switzerland is a strategic decision to consolidate our brand equity and optimize our trajectory in Europe. We are excited to engage with prospective partners who can support this next chapter of our international growth.”

Recapturing BLK MKT™ and Exploring New Partnerships

Germany represents Avant’s largest international export market, as reported in the Company’s Fiscal 2025 results.

Following the formal termination notice, Avant has initiated an official process to identify a partner capable of maximizing the Company’s established momentum in Germany. The Company is vetting established distributors and operators based on market leadership, fiscal & operational maturity and strategic infrastructure.

Backed by an extensive library of top-tier proprietary genetics and a proven model for delivering ultra-premium quality at commercial scale, Avant is uniquely positioned to support high-volume international distribution. The Company maintains sufficient supply capacity to ensure a seamless operational transition to a selected partner immediately following the effective termination date.

About Avant Brands Inc.

Avant Brands Inc. (TSX:AVNT) (OTCQX:AVTBF) (FRA:1BU0) is a leading innovator in premium cannabis products, driven by a commitment to exceptional quality and craftsmanship. As one of Canada’s largest indoor producers, the company operates multiple production facilities across the country, cultivating unique and high-quality cannabis strains.

Avant offers a diverse product portfolio catering to recreational, medical, and export markets. Its renowned consumer brands, including blk mkt™, Tenzo™, Cognōscente™, flowr™, and Treehugger™, are available in key recreational markets across Canada. The company’s international footprint spans Australia, Israel, and Germany, with its flagship brand blk mkt™ leading the way. Avant also serves qualified medical patients nationwide through its Avant medical cannabis brand, accessible via the Avant Medical portal and trusted partner network.

Avant is a publicly traded company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and accessible to international investors through the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA). Headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia, the company operates in strategic locations throughout Canada.

Investor Relations:

For inquiries, please contact Investor Relations at:

Avant Brands Inc.

1-800-351-6358

ir@avantbrands.ca

Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Learn More:

For more information about Avant, including investor presentations and details about its consumer brands, please visit the company website: www.avantbrands.ca

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, encompassing statements regarding Avant Brands Inc.’s (“Avant” or the “Company”) plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations concerning future business activities and operating performance.

Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “plans,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” or variations of such words and phrases. In particular, this news release includes forward-looking information related to, but not limited to: the anticipated effective date of the termination of the Trademark Licensing Agreement and the reversion of brand rights to the Company; the Company’s plans to initiate and execute a structured selection process for a new partner in Germany and Switzerland; the Company’s expectations regarding its supply capacity, top-tier genetics, and ability to execute a seamless operational transition; and the Company’s expectations regarding international growth, market demand, and the protection of its brand equity.

Investors should be aware that forward-looking information involves inherent risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information. Management’s current expectations may not accurately predict future events or outcomes. Therefore, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical fact but instead reflects management’s expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions, and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the risk that the termination of the Agreement may result in disputes, delays, or litigation; the risk that the Company may be unable to identify or secure a suitable replacement partner on favorable terms or at all; the risk that the impairment loss may be larger than anticipated or that additional receivables may become impaired; counterparty credit and performance risks; regulatory and licensing risks in Canada, Germany, and Switzerland; changes in general economic and business conditions; and the risk factors set out in the Company’s annual information form dated March 2, 2026, filed with Canadian securities regulators and available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Avant Brands Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire