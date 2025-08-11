Avalanche and Helika Launch New Gaming Accelerator – Applications Now Open

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Avalanche Foundation and Helika, a leading provider of technical and creative solutions for the video games industry, have officially launched their joint video game accelerator program and opened applications for the first cohort.

The newly announced strategic partnership is designed to engage both Web3-native studios and traditional game developers exploring blockchain integration. The accelerator aims to identify and support the next generation of studios building at the frontier of blockchain-based gaming.

The program is focused on product interaction and is designed to discover, support, and fast-track promising studios and projects building on the Avalanche blockchain. It will provide selected projects with unparalleled access to resources, mentorship from industry leaders, technical support, activations, and funding opportunities for qualifying or top-performing teams.

The accelerator is open to seasoned teams building high-quality, engaging experiences across platforms, from mobile to desktop and everything in between. Projects with prior traction or cross-platform aspirations are especially encouraged to apply.

The program will run for 3 months, with virtual onboarding and IRL showcases planned across major gaming and blockchain events.

What selected teams get:

Funding & Resources: $25,000 in initial support and up to $125,000 in additional funding for qualifying or top-performing teams.

in initial support and up to in additional funding for qualifying or top-performing teams. Expert Guidance: Mentorship from game veterans, blockchain experts, and industry leaders through group sessions and 1:1 consultations.

Mentorship from game veterans, blockchain experts, and industry leaders through group sessions and 1:1 consultations. Analytics Support: Comprehensive analytics solutions to track performance, improve retention, and optimize monetization strategies.

Comprehensive analytics solutions to track performance, improve retention, and optimize monetization strategies. Blockchain Integration: Dedicated assistance for integrating with the Avalanche blockchain and optimizing technical performance.

Dedicated assistance for integrating with the Avalanche blockchain and optimizing technical performance. Community & Growth: Activations with partner communities and platforms and support in player acquisition, community building, go-to-market strategies.

Activations with partner communities and platforms and support in player acquisition, community building, go-to-market strategies. Helika Advisory Access: Access to specialized experts from Helika’s network for tailored support.

Access to specialized experts from Helika’s network for tailored support. Ecosystem Access: Direct connection to a vibrant network of developers, investors, publishers, and Web3 enthusiasts.

Direct connection to a vibrant network of developers, investors, publishers, and Web3 enthusiasts. Showcase Opportunities: A final Demo Day event to present games to investors, publishers, and ecosystem partners.

“We are excited to partner with the Avalanche Foundation to create a world-class accelerator for Web3 gaming,” said Anton Umnov, Founder and CEO of Helika. “Avalanche’s robust and scalable infrastructure makes it an ideal environment for innovative game development. Studios need tools that work, data that matter, and real support from people who understand what it means to build in this space — this accelerator provides all of that, plus a direct line into a powerful Web3 ecosystem.”

“Avalanche is focused on the long game,” said Parker Heath, Ava Labs Gaming Partnerships Lead. “There’s no shortage of flashy ideas. What’s missing is the support that helps studios turn those ideas into real, playable, scalable games. Avalanche has long been the go-to chain for speed and innovation, and now we’re channeling that energy into the future of gaming, supporting teams who understand the nuance of player experience, community building, and long-term value creation.”

Avalanche plays host to a vibrant lineup of video games, including Off The Grid and Maple Story Universe, all pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in blockchain-powered play. Thanks to its customizable Avalanche L1s, lightning-fast transaction speeds and low fees, developers can tailor unique environments for their games without compromising on user experience.

Helika has become a cornerstone for modern game studios, equipping developers with real-time insights into player behavior, on-chain economies, and engagement metrics. From Proof of Play and Parallel to Nexon, Ubisoft, and Com2Us, Helika’s platform is shaping how developers build, balance, and scale their games in real-time. This accelerator takes that impact further by embedding support into the earliest stages of development when it matters most.

The partnership underscores Helika’s and the Avalanche Foundation’s commitment to driving mass adoption of both Web2 and Web3 gaming by lowering barriers to entry for developers and ensuring high-quality, sustainable game economies.

Whether you’re a Web3-native team or transitioning from traditional game development, this is your runway. Apply now at: https://www.helika.io/helika-avalanche-accelerator/

About the Avalanche Foundation

The Avalanche Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the development and growth of the Avalanche ecosystem. Through initiatives like the infraBUIDL(AI) Program, the Foundation fosters innovation and collaboration in the blockchain and AI sectors.

About Avalanche

Avalanche is an ultra-fast, low-latency blockchain platform designed for builders who need high performance at scale. The network’s architecture allows for the creation of sovereign, efficient and fully interoperable public and private layer 1 (L1) blockchains which leverage the Avalanche Consensus Mechanism to achieve high throughput and near-instant transaction finality. The ease and speed of launching an L1, and the breadth of architectural customization choices, make Avalanche the perfect environment for a composable multi-chain future.

Supported by a global community of developers and validators, Avalanche offers a fast, low-cost environment for building decentralized applications (dApps). With its combination of speed, flexibility, and scalability, Avalanche is the platform of choice for innovators pushing the boundaries of blockchain technology.

About Helika

Helika is a gaming intelligence company that offers accelerators, analytics tools and a publishing engine to help gaming studios iterate, launch and scale. Backed by leading venture capital investors, including Pantera Capital, Big Brain Holdings, Sparkle Ventures, Sfermion, Diagram Ventures and Fenbushi Capital, Helika works with top studios including Ubisoft and Nexpace (Nexon), to push the boundaries of what games can do.

