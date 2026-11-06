AutoTuff Announces Nationwide Retail Expansion of MatBoss and Industry First Line of Disposable Vehicle Protection Products

AutoTuff launches its durable, replaceable vehicle protection products through AutoZone and Advance Auto Parts nationwide.

AutoTuff Trades Scrubbing for Quick-Swap, Simple Solutions. Take Back your Time.

AutoTuff, a Colorado-based automotive accessories company, has announced the nationwide expansion of its durable, replaceable vehicle protection products. MatBoss car floor mats are available now in stores at AutoZone, with an expanded selection of MatBoss and other AutoTuff products available online at AutoZone and Advance Auto Parts.

Designed for busy families, pet owners, and those who are just passionate about a clean ride, AutoTuff products help protect vehicle interiors from dirt, mud, spills, pet hair, and everyday messes. The company’s use and replace approach gives consumers an alternative to repeatedly washing, scrubbing, and vacuuming heavily used surfaces with a first of its kind disposable and replaceable product. Even better, MatBoss products are made from recycled materials.

Founded by an auto enthusiast and a single mom with a demanding career, both of whom are self-described neat freaks, AutoTuff developed its product line around the everyday cleanup and time constraints faced by families and drivers. Its growing portfolio includes MatBoss, PetBoss, BabyBoss, GarageBoss and CargoBoss with products for vehicle floors, seats, cargo areas, garages and other high use spaces.

MatBoss Introduces a Different Approach to Car Floor Protection

The centerpiece of the retail expansion is MatBoss. AutoTuff describes them as the industry’s first disposable floor mat. The product comes in a six-pack and is designed to provide a protective layer over a vehicle’s existing flooring and can simply be replaced when it becomes excessively dirty or worn. With fresh mats for every season, the company eliminates the need to repeatedly scrub or clean the protective mat itself.

AutoZone currently lists MatBoss universal floor mats as being made from recycled polyethylene terephthalate, commonly known as recycled PET. The retailer also identifies the product as made in the USA and designed for seasonal or as-needed replacement. Additional features include an absorbent construction, stay-put adhesive backing, and flexible edges that can be trimmed for a more customized fit.

MatBoss is part of a broader family of products designed to bring the same use and replace protection concept to other mess-vulnerable areas of vehicles, garages and homes.

A Company Focused on Practical Product Development

AutoTuff approaches automotive protection from a simple perspective: products should solve the everyday problems drivers actually encounter. The company’s strategy is built around the real-world messes that come with living. Working professionals, active adults and children track in dirt and mud from weather, sports and outdoor activities. Pets leave behind muddy pawprints, hair, and debris. Road trips can result in stray french fries, a melted chocolate in a cup holder, spills, and other messes throughout a vehicle’s interior.

To answer the call for other areas of vehicles and life, AutoTuff has introduced additions to the MatBoss line that include cup holder liners, cargo area liners, seat shields, and other “ah-ha” products marketed under the MatBoss brand as well as PetBoss, CargoBoss, BabyBoss, GarageBoss and RagBoss. The mission remains a practical approach that allows people to spend less time on maintenance and more time on what is important to them.

AutoTuff mat products are made from recycled materials, and are designed to be lightweight while remaining durable enough for demanding everyday use. AutoTuff says its products are tested in the company’s own cars, trucks, garages, workshops and homes before being brought to market.

National Retail Availability Expands Access to the Product Line

The retail expansion gives AutoTuff a broader distribution platform as the company introduces additional products under its various Boss brand names.

MatBoss 6 Pack universal floor mats are currently available in AutoZone stores nationwide. Advance Auto Parts also offers a growing selection of MatBoss products, including disposable cup holder liners, durable protective liners, and disposable floor mat covers.

Additional AutoTuff products are rolling out through 2026, with select upcoming products also available for order at AutoTuff.com .

AutoTuff Earns 2026 Best New Car Accessory Brand Award

AutoTuff was recently recognized by Best of Best Review as the Best New Car Accessory Brand in Englewood, CO. of 2026 . The recognition highlights the company’s product innovation, practical design, convenience, versatility, family- and pet-friendly applications, American manufacturing, use of recycled materials, and expanding national retail presence.

About AutoTuff

AutoTuff is a Colorado based automotive accessories company founded around a simple idea: practical products can make everyday messes easier to manage. The goal is that AutoTuff does the tuff stuff so its customers can keep doing the fun stuff. The company continues to develop vehicle, garage, workshop, and home protection products under its various Boss brands.

AutoTuff products are made in the USA, and all mat products are manufactured using recycled materials.

Products currently available for purchase can be found at AutoTuff.com . AutoTuff also maintains an active presence on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn , where the company shares product information and updates. For additional information, contact info@AutoTuff.com .

Contact Info

Name: AutoTuff, Inc.

Email: Send Email

Organization: AutoTuff

Website: https://autotuff.com/

SOURCE: AutoTuff

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire