Autonomy’s Electric Vehicle Subscription Service Makes Washington State Debut in Greater Seattle

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Autonomy™, the nation’s largest electric vehicle subscription company, today announced that it is expanding its geographic footprint to Seattle, Washington, including Tacoma and Bellevue.





Autonomy provides a cheaper, faster and easier way for customers to get behind the wheel of an electric vehicle without long-term commitment or long-term debt.

“We launched Autonomy in California in January and quickly amassed a following across the Golden State. Washingtonians are already early adopters of EVs so it made sense for Washington to be one of the first expansion states,” said Scott Painter, Founder and CEO of Autonomy. “Affordability is what ultimately unlocks mass adoption of EVs and Autonomy is easier and more affordable for consumers to get into an electric car.”

Autonomy helps achieve Seattle’s all-electric future. In 2021, the city released a 2030 citywide plan for electrification with specific goals for zero-emission mobility, including 100% of shared mobility and 30% goods delivery being zero-emission. Washington state has also set a target that all vehicles of model year 2030 or later sold, purchased or registered in Washington state be electric vehicles.

With gas prices at near record highs and projected to rise another $0.46 in Washington in 2023, Washington residents have more reasons than ever to go electric.

How Autonomy works:

Download the Autonomy app (Apple App Store or Google Play Store)

Pick a vehicle, select desired monthly payment and start fee to fit your budget (with monthly payments as low as $490 and drive offs as low as $3,000)

Upload a picture of your driver’s license to determine subscription and insurance eligibility

Once approved schedule vehicle pickup or delivery from the app and provide a credit card or a link to your bank account for the drive-off payment

The entire digital process can take 10-15 minutes

Autonomy subscribers drive their car on a month-to-month basis following a 3-month minimum period

Autonomy’s monthly payment covers the traditional costs of ownership, including routine maintenance, roadside assistance (limitations apply), and standard wear and tear on tires, which are usually additional expenses with a traditional lease or loan. Qualified Autonomy customers will now receive Autonomy’s subscription with its fully integrated insurance offering.

“Autonomy is on a mission to accelerate the adoption of EVs and we’re excited to now offer this service in the Seattle metro area,” said Georg Bauer, co-founder and president of Autonomy. “Autonomy will give a boost to Seattle’s Electrification goals by giving people a novel way to access an EV that’s completely digital and more flexible than ever.”

The cities of Seattle, Tacoma and Bellevue have more than 2,900 public charging stations, 453 of which are free EV charging stations. The area also boasts over 400 DC Fast Chargers, 134 of which are Tesla Superchargers.

Autonomy will leverage its recently announced national partnership with AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), the largest auto retailer in the U.S., for vehicle preparation and delivery services in connection with customer activation, as well as maintenance, repair, and reconditioning services for Autonomy’s growing subscription fleet of electric vehicles.

Today, Autonomy offers the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y and will soon add the full Tesla lineup, among other makes and models. In August Autonomy ordered 23,000 electric vehicles from 17 different global automakers, with the order totaling more than $1.2 billion.

Autonomy’s subscription model offers the cheapest, fastest, and easiest way to get an electric vehicle, and it does not require the long-term debt or commitment that comes with buying or leasing. Autonomy subscribers can pay their subscription entirely on their credit card or through their bank account. They have the flexibility to subscribe month to month after a three-month minimum hold period. Customers can subscribe to an electric vehicle entirely in app (Google Play Store or Apple App Store) and customize their monthly payment to meet their budget. Additionally, Autonomy vehicles are available for delivery or pickup within weeks, compared with the six- to nine-month wait for a loan or lease.

ABOUT AUTONOMY

Autonomy is a technology company on a mission to make access to mobility easy and affordable through car subscriptions. The company was founded by auto retail, auto finance, and auto insurance disruptors Scott Painter and Georg Bauer, who founded Fair, the first-ever used-vehicle subscription offering, pioneering the Car-as-a-Service (CaaS) category. Building upon that experience, Autonomy has created a turnkey vehicle subscription platform for consumers and the automotive industry that enables vehicle subscriptions to scale profitably and become a mainstream alternative to traditional car buying. Autonomy is innovating through technology, finance, and insurance to power car subscriptions for the battery, electric vehicle, and zero-emissions vehicle sectors. Autonomy relies on partnerships with automakers and brick-and-mortar car dealerships to provide benefits to both consumers and the industry. Autonomy represents freedom from long-term debt, freedom from long-term commitments, and even freedom from fossil fuels. It means new choices and more control over your financial well-being. Autonomy is based in Santa Monica, California.

