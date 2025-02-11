Automotive Technologies Market to Grow by USD 263.5 Billion (2025-2029), Driven by ADAS Adoption, with AI Driving Market Transformation – Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Report with the AI impact on market trends -The global automotive technologies market size is estimated to grow by USD 263.5 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. Rising adoption of ADAS features in vehicles is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing developments in semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles. However, lack of standard protocols in automotive sector poses a challenge. Key market players include Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Airbiquity Inc., BlackBerry Ltd., Continental AG, HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, SONA BLW Precision Forgings Ltd., thyssenkrupp AG, Visteon Corp., Wipro Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View Free Sample Report PDF

Forecast period 2025-2029 Base Year 2024 Historic Data 2019 – 2023 Segment Covered End-user (Passenger cars and Commercial vehicles), Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa), ICE Application (ADAS, AutonomousDriving, Infotainment, BodyControl&Comfort, and Telematics), and Software Layer (OS, Middleware, and Application) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Airbiquity Inc., BlackBerry Ltd., Continental AG, HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, SONA BLW Precision Forgings Ltd., thyssenkrupp AG, Visteon Corp., Wipro Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Automotive Technologies Market is experiencing significant growth with trends such as luxury vehicles, autonomous vehicles, and semi-autonomous vehicles leading the way. Technology providers are integrating mobile phone features, remote diagnostics, and 3D printing automotive into vehicles. Advanced head-up displays, vehicle intelligence systems, night vision, and electronic systems are becoming standard. Vehicle owners benefit from automotive software development using machine learning, robotics, computer vision, and deep learning. Mobile technology, mobile apps, interconnectivity, and autonomous driving are transforming the industry. Car sharing, voice commands, artificial intelligence, natural language processing, cloud computing, and in-vehicle infotainment are also key trends. Sensors, 5G connectivity, augmented reality, and virtual reality are enabling connected cars and EVs. However, cybersecurity threats and autonomous vehicle safety are concerns. Telematics systems, sensor fusion, foresight technology, and driving safety are essential for reducing vehicle downtime and improving reliability. Monitoring systems using sensor data analysis provide early warnings and malfunction detection.

Autonomous vehicles, also referred to as self-driving cars, utilize advanced technologies such as computers, the internet, and smartphones to read and sense the environment, enabling minimal or no human intervention during operation. Rapid advancements in sensor-processing technologies, high-definition mapping, and adaptive algorithms, along with infrastructure-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-vehicle communication technologies, are driving the expansion of production capacities for several companies in the automotive industry. This integration of technology in vehicles aims to reduce vehicle operating costs, enhance travel convenience and comfort, and encourage longer-distance commutes.

Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market Challenges

The automotive technologies market is experiencing significant growth with luxury vehicles, autonomous vehicles, and semi-autonomous vehicles leading the charge. Technology providers are integrating mobile phone features, remote diagnostics, 3D printing automotive, advanced head-up displays, and vehicle intelligence systems to enhance the driving experience. Vehicle owners benefit from automotive software development using machine learning, robotics, computer vision, and deep learning. Mobile technology, mobile apps, interconnectivity, and autonomous driving are revolutionizing car sharing and voice commands. Artificial intelligence, natural language processing, cloud computing, and in-vehicle infotainment systems are making cars smarter. Sensors, 5G connectivity, augmented reality, and virtual reality are transforming connected cars, EVs, and driverless cars. However, challenges include cybersecurity threats, telematics systems, sensor fusion, foresight technology, driving safety, vehicle downtime, and vehicle component reliability. Accidents prevention, fault detection, failure prediction, anomaly identification, and early warnings are crucial monitoring systems for maintaining vehicle operation and safety.

In the automotive industry, the absence of uniform production standards poses significant challenges. Numerous regulations imposed by various governments impact both new and existing automotive technologies. These regulations aim to enhance safety for drivers and passengers, as well as reduce environmental impact and prevent theft. Each region or country has distinct regulations, necessitating car manufacturers to modify their production processes to meet these requirements. This results in financial losses as they need to establish separate assembly units to distribute their products globally. Adhering to these changing regulations is crucial for automotive companies to remain competitive in the market.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth- Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This automotive technologies market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user

Passenger Cars



Commercial Vehicles

Component

Hardware



Software



Services

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

ICE Application

ADAS



AutonomousDriving



Infotainment



BodyControl&Comfort



Telematics

Software Layer

OS



Middleware



Application

1.1 Passenger cars- The passenger cars segment is the largest in the automotive industry, with 61.6 million units manufactured globally in 2022. This growth is driven by emission, fuel efficiency, and safety regulations, as well as the need to reduce production costs. APAC countries, including India, China, and Indonesia, dominate this segment. The increasing disposable income of middle-class individuals fuels demand for passenger cars. APAC contributes significantly to global passenger car sales and production. This trend is expected to continue, leading to increased demand for automotive technologies, thereby boosting the global automotive technologies market’s growth.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI’s impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2025-2029) and historic data (2019 – 2023)

Research Analysis

The automotive technologies market is experiencing rapid growth as luxury vehicle manufacturers and technology providers integrate advanced features to enhance the driving experience. Autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles are leading the charge, utilizing machine learning, robotics, computer vision, and deep learning to navigate roads and avoid obstacles. Mobile phone features are also merging with automotive technology, enabling connectivity and convenience for vehicle owners. The automotive aftermarket is responding with technology solutions for these advanced vehicles, from software development to cybersecurity measures. Sensor fusion and foresight technology are key components, providing real-time data processing and predictive capabilities. However, with these advancements come new cybersecurity threats, requiring continuous innovation to protect connected vehicles and their occupants.

Market Research Overview

The Automotive Technologies Market is experiencing rapid growth as luxury vehicles integrate advanced technologies to enhance the driving experience. Autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles are leading the charge, utilizing mobile phone features, technology providers, and automotive software development to enable remote diagnostics, 3D printing automotive, and advanced head-up displays. Vehicle intelligence systems, night vision, electronic systems, and vehicle owners benefit from machine learning, robotics, computer vision, deep learning, mobile technology, mobile apps, interconnectivity, and artificial intelligence. Voice commands, natural language processing, cloud computing, in-vehicle infotainment (IVI), sensors, 5G connectivity, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) are transforming connected cars, electric vehicles (EVs), and driverless cars. Smart sensors, self-driving cars, smart homes, and cloud services are also playing a significant role in the market. However, with these advancements come cybersecurity threats, requiring telematics systems, sensor fusion, foresight technology, driving safety, vehicle downtime, failure prediction, anomaly identification, early warnings, malfunctions detection, monitoring systems, and sensor data analysis to ensure vehicle reliability and prevent accidents.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Passenger Cars



Commercial Vehicles

Component

Hardware



Software



Services

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

ICE Application

ADAS



AutonomousDriving



Infotainment



BodyControl&Comfort



Telematics

Software Layer

OS



Middleware



Application

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-technologies-market-to-grow-by-usd-263-5-billion-2025-2029-driven-by-adas-adoption-with-ai-driving-market-transformation—technavio-302372617.html

SOURCE Technavio