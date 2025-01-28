Automation in Textile Industry Market to grow by USD 664 Million (2025-2029), driven by energy efficiency upgrades, AI-powered market evolution – Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Report with market evolution powered by AI – The global automation in textile industry market size is estimated to grow by USD 664 million from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 3.2% during the forecast period. Upgrading industrial facilities to improve energy efficiency is driving market growth, with a trend towards use of ERP solutions in textile manufacturing plants. However, shortage of skilled workforce poses a challenge. Key market players include ABB Ltd., ATE Pvt. Ltd., Baumuller Nurnberg GmbH, BrainChild Electronic Co. Ltd., Classic Loom Data, Cotmac Electronics Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Festo SE and Co. KG, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., KUKA AG, Lenze SE, Parker Hannifin Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., SAURER INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY AG, Schneider Electric SE, SIEGER SPINTECH EQUIPMENTS Pvt. Ltd., Siemens AG, and Yaskawa Electric Corp..

Automation In Textile Industry Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 – 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.2% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 664 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.0 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries China, India, US, Canada, Germany, UK, Pakistan, France, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., ATE Pvt. Ltd., Baumuller Nurnberg GmbH, BrainChild Electronic Co. Ltd., Classic Loom Data, Cotmac Electronics Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Festo SE and Co. KG, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., KUKA AG, Lenze SE, Parker Hannifin Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., SAURER INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY AG, Schneider Electric SE, SIEGER SPINTECH EQUIPMENTS Pvt. Ltd., Siemens AG, and Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Market Driver

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software is a valuable tool for managing business operations in the textile industry. This system streamlines processes in finance, human resources, production, supply chain, services, and purchasing. Textile manufacturers are adopting ERP solutions to enhance plant efficiency and reduce inter-departmental miscommunication. ERP systems facilitate better communication and information exchange between departments, expediting approval processes. By improving coordination, these solutions optimize the performance of each department in textile manufacturing facilities.

Market Challenges

The textile industry faces various challenges in implementing sustainable practices while staying competitive in the market. Automation technologies, such as robotics and IoT-based control systems, are key solutions for manufacturing industries looking to increase operational efficiency and productivity. Automation portfolios are essential for automotive and consumer goods sectors, where precision, safety, and consistency are paramount. Evolving industry needs call for real-time monitoring and control systems, including SCADA and IIoT solutions. Skilled workers remain vital, but labor costs and risk management require cost optimization and feasibility studies. Funding programs and tax breaks offer incentives for automation investments. Automation technologies, like artificial intelligence and virtual reality, improve accuracy, decision-making, and customer experience. Industrial automation equipment, including automation cells and conveyors, reduce downtime and improve asset productivity. Predictable maintenance and dependable industrial robots streamline production tasks. Precision, accuracy, and transparency are crucial for maintaining production output and controlling costs.

Textile manufacturers face a significant challenge in finding sufficient skilled labor, resulting in numerous unfilled positions. In 2021, for instance, there were 63,000 vacant apprenticeships or training spots in Germany alone. To operate the hardware and software components in their facilities, these manufacturers require skilled employees. Providing extensive training to existing staff to operate these components is a time-consuming and costly process, potentially leading to operational downtime. Automation in textile industries has emerged as a viable solution to address this issue. By introducing automated systems, the workforce requirement for specific tasks has significantly decreased. This not only helps in reducing the reliance on skilled labor but also enhances efficiency and productivity. Automation, therefore, presents an attractive option for textile manufacturers seeking to overcome the challenges posed by the scarcity of skilled workers.

Segment Overview

This automation in textile industry market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Component

1.1 Field devices

1.2 Control devices

1.3 Communication

Solution

2.1 Hardware and software

2.2 Services

Geography

3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Field devices- The textile industry’s automation market is driven by the high demand for field devices, particularly motors, drives, valves, and actuators. These components play essential roles in controlling machinery functions and the dyeing process. With frequent usage and replacement needs, the sales of field devices remain. The textile sector’s continuous modernization and automation efforts fuel the market’s growth. In 2024, the field devices segment led in revenue generation and is projected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. Investments in the industrial sector further boost the demand for these devices. Overall, the field devices segment’s significance in controlling hardware components’ functions ensures a consistent and growing market.

Research Analysis

The textile industry is experiencing a digital transformation with the integration of automation technologies. AI is playing a significant role in optimizing production processes, enhancing product quality, and reducing costs. Automation is also making strides in agriculture with smart farming practices, and in warehousing and logistics for efficient inventory management. Smart factories are the future, integrating IoT, robotics, and cloud-based platforms for real-time data analysis and remote monitoring. Sustainable automation is a growing trend, focusing on energy efficiency and reducing waste. Human-robot collaboration is becoming more common, increasing productivity while maintaining a safe work environment. Software providers offer customized solutions for industrial automation, from industrial robotics integration to plant control and predictive analytics. Automation consulting services help companies analyze ROI and optimize processes for maximum efficiency. Training in industrial automation and manufacturing is essential for workforce development. Connected manufacturing and industrial cybersecurity are critical concerns for companies implementing automation. Flexible automation systems and cloud-based platforms provide the agility needed to adapt to changing market conditions. Industrial automation software and consulting services are essential for process optimization and production efficiency. In conclusion, automation is transforming the textile industry, from factory floors to warehouses and logistics operations. The integration of AI, robotics, and IoT is driving innovation and improving efficiency while reducing costs and enhancing sustainability. Companies must consider the trends, challenges, and benefits of automation to remain competitive in today’s market.

Market Research Overview

The textile industry is embracing automation technologies to enhance sustainable practices, increase efficiency, and reduce labor costs. Automation solutions, including robotics and IoT-based control systems, are transforming manufacturing processes in this sector. Industry 4.0 and emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and edge computing, are driving automation portfolios in the industry. Real-time monitoring and control systems provide transparency, enabling cost optimization and predictable maintenance. Skilled workers are essential for implementing and managing these automation systems, while tax breaks and funding programs offer incentives for adoption. Automation technologies improve operational efficiency, productivity, precision, safety, and consistency in the production of consumer goods. Automation cells, conveyors, and industrial robots automate production tasks, while SCADA and IIoT solutions optimize asset productivity and reduce downtime. Smart sensors and visuals provide accurate data for decision-making, while automation equipment offers dependable performance and risk mitigation. Overall, automation is a key strategy for meeting evolving industry needs and improving customer experience in the textile industry.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Component

Field Devices



Control Devices



Communication

Solution

Hardware And Software



Services

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

