Auto and Device Makers Meet in Detroit to Continue Progress on CCC Digital Key

The PlugFest event, hosted by DENSO, gathered CCC members such as Google, Hyundai, Rivian, Samsung, and Volvo Cars to continue testing CCC Digital Key as the universal interoperable standard.

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) announced today that top automotive and smart device manufacturers gathered to continue the progression of testing for the CCC Digital Key. The event, CCC End-to-End Interoperability PlugFest #6, was hosted by DENSO in Detroit, Michigan, on September 18-22 and focused on advancing the Ultra-Wideband and Bluetooth LE technology in the CCC’s Digital Key.





Top automotive OEM members and global device providers, including DENSO, Google, Hyundai, Rivian, Samsung, and Volvo Cars, came together to test their CCC Digital Key implementations. The CCC PlugFest event, allows members to test their CCC Digital Key applications to help improve implementations, as well as specifications, test suites, and tools to ensure the superior interoperability of this technology throughout the larger consumer market.

“Our previous testing had a heavy emphasis and focus on NFC, but we’re now turning our attention to heavily focus on UWB and Bluetooth LE to give us the full CCC Digital Key specification,” said Alysia Johnson, president of the Car Connectivity Consortium. “The focus on UWB and Bluetooth LE testing will help ensure the use of precision location and enhanced security features to bring a seamless and secure digital key standard to the global market.”

This latest round of testing is crucial in launching the CCC Digital Key certification that aims to bring a truly universal standard to the market. Collaboration between automotive and smart device manufacturers enables the CCC Digital Key to function on any operating system and to store and authenticate digital keys compatible with various vehicles securely.

“We are excited to host and to continue to collaborate with some of the most influential players in the digital key market, a technology area that is critical to unlocking safer and more seamless mobility,” said Ron Schubert, director of Body Systems Design at DENSO. “With security being our top priority, we’ve innovated passive vehicle access solutions for nearly a decade. Working with the CCC and fellow members only strengthens our efforts to deliver superior consumer experiences as vehicles and smart devices become more connected than ever.”

