AutismTesting4Kids (AT4K) Now Offers Virtual Diagnostic Evaluations for Autism Spectrum Disorder, Providing Compliant and Thorough Evaluations Nationwide Within 30 Days

AutismTesting4Kids (AT4K), a respected autism assessment practice providing in-person autism testing for children at its physical locations in Colorado and Texas, now offers virtual diagnostic evaluations nationwide for autism spectrum disorder (ASD). “Children should not have to wait months or longer for an ASD assessment,” AT4K CEO and Co-Founder Chris Tillotson said. “Our practice provides thorough and compliant evaluations within 30 days, a remarkable contrast from the national average of 18 months. Ultimately, this reduces the wait time for ABA (applied behavior analysis) therapy access, and studies have shown this early intervention has a profound impact on children with ASD.”

With increasing public and regulatory scrutiny on autism services, the foundation of a compliant and successful patient journey is a timely, accurate, and individualized ASD evaluation. By leveraging purpose-built technology, combined with the extensive experience of its clinical teams, AT4K has a proven track record of providing fully compliant evaluations within 30 days.

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AT4K’s virtual evaluations use the same trusted, evidence-based tools, process, and leading technology for which they have become known. The virtual setting allows clinicians to accurately evaluate children in their natural home environment, while removing geographic barriers for families and further expediting evaluation timelines. The organization first introduced virtual evaluations in 2025 through ABA outsource partnerships, which have since grown to include two of the top 10 nationally ranked ABA providers. “As we continue our ABA outsource partnerships, we are proud to launch directly to consumers nationwide to bring the same timely, compliant, accurate evaluations to families everywhere,” Tillotson explained.

Sharyn Kerr, Chief Strategy Officer at BlueSprig, a leading national ABA therapy provider, said that “AT4K has been an exceptional diagnostic provider for families who contact us for help finding a provider. Their team is highly responsive to parents, consistently communicating clearly and compassionately throughout the entire process. Turnaround times are impressively fast without ever compromising quality. AT4K also demonstrates a strong understanding of the payor landscape, reducing barriers to care for families. Above all, they operate with the highest ethical standards and adhere to clinical best practices, giving us full confidence in both their assessments and recommendations.”

In addition to its virtual assessment services, AT4K still proudly offers in-person autism testing completed by certified specialists in Houston and Dallas, TX; and Denver, CO. In 2025, AT4K provided 1,100 customized diagnostic evaluations, all of which were 100 percent payor approved.

For more information about AT4K’s nationwide virtual diagnostic evaluations and to schedule an evaluation, visit http://at4k.com/virtual.

ABOUT AT4K: Working with a national diagnostics network, AT4K’s mission is to reduce wait times for children seeking an autism diagnosis so those with autism spectrum disorder can begin compliant and essential ABA therapy sooner. AT4K offers autism evaluations and reevaluations for children. AT4K’s reputable evaluation process includes ASRS, DP-4, SRS-2, M-CHAT, CARS-2, ADOS-2, and Vineland. For more information, please visit AT4K.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Karen Robertson / RobMark / karen@robmark.com / 912.313.4417

SOURCE: AT4K

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire