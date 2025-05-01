AuthX Secure is Now Available in Toolbox on Epic Showroom, Powering Secure Access for Providers

Now in the Epic Toolbox, AuthX Secure delivers seamless, secure Single Sign-On (SSO) to power fast, passwordless access for healthcare providers.

AuthX Secure is now available in Toolbox on Epic Showroom, offering healthcare organizations a seamless, secure Single Sign-On (SSO) experience. This integration enhances both security and usability by providing modern authentication options, including passwordless access, ensuring a frictionless login experience for healthcare professionals.

Addressing Security and Workflow Challenges in Healthcare

Healthcare organizations are under a growing responsibility to protect patient data while ensuring that clinicians have easy and reliable access to the applications they require. Conventional authentication techniques, such as outdated Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) systems and passwords, often lead to delays, slow down processes, and increase cybersecurity threats.

Healthcare providers and hospitals can implement an innovative, Passwordless Authentication approach that improves security without interfering with the delivery of care.

“Our goal at AuthX is to make authentication effortless and secure, particularly for healthcare providers who need instant access to Epic and other critical applications,” said Preetham Gowda, Co-Founder and Technology President, at AuthX. “By listing in Toolbox, we are making it easier for healthcare IT teams to deploy our Passwordless MFA and Single Sign-On (SSO) solutions within their Epic environments.”

Key Benefits of AuthX

AuthX allows hospitals and healthcare organizations to implement advanced authentication capabilities, providing the following benefits:

Passwordless Authentication: Secure access to applications with biometric authentication, RFID badge tap, and mobile authentication, eliminating the risks and inefficiencies of passwords.

Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA): Supports adaptive and risk-based MFA policies to protect against unauthorized access.

Single Sign-On: By enabling users to login in only once and access numerous apps, SSO helps users avoid login fatigue.

Compliance & Security: Assures adherence to healthcare rules by supporting the HIPAA, HITRUST, and Zero Trust security frameworks.

Streamlining Clinical Workflows

In hectic healthcare settings, every second counts. Prolonged password resets and logins might irritate medical professionals and distract them from patient care. AuthX addresses these issues by offering a simple and secure authentication experience. Clinicians can quickly access applications without using passwords through biometric and badge-based authentication methods, freeing them up to concentrate on providing high-quality patient care.

Deployment and Availability

AuthX’s authentication solutions are designed for rapid deployment, enabling IT teams to implement Passwordless Authentication and MFA with minimal disruption. Healthcare organizations can find AuthX in Toolbox on Epic Showroom and explore how it can enhance their authentication security strategy.

