Austin Winch Launches Xauras: Governance-Driven DeFi Protocol Achieves $90M TVL

London-based founder Austin Winch introduces Xauras, a next-generation decentralized lending platform emphasizing security, transparency, and community governance.

The decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape welcomes a new entrant as Austin Winch, the visionary founder from London, unveils Xauras, a governance-first lending protocol designed to address the limitations of existing DeFi platforms. Within weeks of its launch, Xauras has already surpassed $90 million in total value locked (TVL) and engaged more than 12,000 unique wallets, demonstrating robust adoption and growing investor confidence.

Xauras positions itself as a third-generation DeFi protocol, focusing on the challenges that have hindered traditional lending platforms, including governance inefficiencies, limited scalability, and security risks. By employing non-custodial smart contracts, the platform enables users to deposit assets into liquidity pools and borrow against overcollateralized positions. Dynamic interest rates and automated liquidation mechanisms ensure liquidity stability and protect investors.

Central to Xauras’ innovation is its governance-first model. Token holders are empowered to propose and vote on upgrades, risk parameters, and economic frameworks, creating a platform that evolves through community-driven decision-making rather than centralized control. This approach ensures transparency, accountability, and long-term sustainability.

“DeFi has tremendous potential, but persistent governance and security gaps limit its growth,” said Austin Winch, Founder of Xauras. “Xauras is designed to provide a modular, resilient, and transparent solution that caters to both retail and institutional participants. The rapid adoption reflects the market’s readiness for a governance-led alternative.”

Currently live on Ethereum and Arbitrum, Xauras plans to expand to Polygon, Optimism, and Solana in Q4 2025 to reduce transaction fees and enhance cross-chain scalability. Upcoming features include NFT-backed loans, real-world asset collateralization, cross-chain yield aggregation, and a mobile-native decentralized application to broaden user accessibility.

By combining strong adoption metrics, secure infrastructure, and governance-driven design, Austin Winch’s Xauras is positioned as a prominent player in the next wave of DeFi lending solutions.

