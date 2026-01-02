Aura AI Assistant for Unreal Engine Launches: VR Studio Ships Game in Half the Time with New Agent Capabilities

Sinn Studio uses Aura to halve production time and ship Zombonks in early access in just 5 months while increasing content pipeline 5X; Ramen VR introduces Editor-Use Agent and Coding Agent for Blueprints and code generation

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Ramen VR today announced that Aura, the AI assistant and agent for Epic’s Unreal Engine, is launching on January 2, 2026. Access is invite-only as the team gradually expands availability, with all new users receiving a 2-week free trial.

Alongside the launch, Ramen VR released a case study showing how award-winning VR studio Sinn Studio used Aura to halve production time and ship Zombonks in early access in just 5 months. Sinn Studio joins over a dozen design partners from around the world already using Aura to build major games in Unreal Engine.

“Aura and I rapidly iterated to meticulously craft a vision for the game,” said Alek Sinn, CEO of Sinn Studio. “We make VR games, so coming up with an idea and then seeing it come to life in 3D just a few minutes later was game-changing for me.”

The results speak for themselves. “Given our new game’s retro style, Aura sped up our asset sourcing pipeline for environments by 5X—from 2-3 days down to 4-5 hours per level,” Sinn added.

The Future of Building Games in Epic’s Unreal Engine

Aura’s new Editor-Use Agent eliminates the gap between creative vision and execution. Developers can now light entire scenes with dynamic lights, configure full post-processing pipelines, and mass-edit thousands of Blueprints through natural conversation with an AI assistant that understands their project deeply.

The new Coding Agent brings the same transformation to code generation. It creates, edits, and fixes C++ and Blueprint files with deep understanding of Unreal Engine source code and project architecture and capable of self-correcting in real-time.

These breakthroughs build on Aura’s foundation: Telos-powered Blueprint generation—the most accurate and effective on the market—deep project understanding that adapts to each studio’s codebase, and integrated 3D-asset creation tools that turn concepts into game-ready assets.

What This Means for Game Developers

The era of small teams building extraordinary games is here. With Aura, a creative director can go from concept to prototype in minutes instead of weeks. A solo developer can validate thousands of Blueprints for bugs before lunch. A 10-person studio can match the output of teams ten times their size.

“Aura will do for game development what Claude Code and Cursor did for software engineering,” said Andy Tsen, CEO of Ramen VR. “Sinn Studio just proved what’s possible: half the development time, five times the content output. Today talented developers are using Aura to ship games that would have been impossible before.”

Launch Details

Launch Date : January 2, 2026

: January 2, 2026 Access : Invite-only, expanding gradually

: Invite-only, expanding gradually Free Trial : 2 weeks for all new users

: 2 weeks for all new users Sign Up: https://www.tryaura.dev

About Ramen VR and Aura

Ramen is the company behind Aura, the AI assistant and agent purpose-built for Epic’s Unreal Engine learn more at www.tryaura.dev.

Media Contact: Andy Tsen press@tryaura.dev

