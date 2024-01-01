AUMOVIO Unveils Next-Gen Automotive Tech at CES® 2026

AUMOVIO will demonstrate innovative mobility solutions at the world’s premier technology event

Exhibited highlights include stunning customizable displays, worry-free trailer maneuvering, and scalable Electrical/Electronic (E/E) architecture for SDV

Visitors will experience mobility that is safe, exciting, connected, and autonomous

AUBURN HILLS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AUMOVIO, formerly the Automotive group sector of Continental, will exhibit at CES 2026, the world’s most influential technology event, taking place January 6-9, 2026, in Las Vegas. Following its successful listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as an independent company last September, AUMOVIO will demonstrate its unique position as a leading supplier of mobility solutions and electronic products for the future of mobility.









“CES 2026 marks a crucial moment for AUMOVIO to demonstrate the accelerated speed and creative power that our new independence brings to the mobility industry,” said Philipp von Hirschheydt, CEO of AUMOVIO. “We are not just reacting to automotive trends; we are actively setting the pace for software-defined vehicles, intelligent user experience, and key technologies for the future of mobility. Our booth will be a living roadmap for how the mobility ecosystem will operate tomorrow.”

Giving vehicles the “wow-factor”

AUMOVIO combines optical precision, advanced projection technologies, and deep user experience (UX) expertise to deliver solutions that are intuitive, immersive, and tailored to tomorrow’s mobility needs. Visitors at CES will experience first-hand just how AUMOVIO brings style to safety with its exciting user experience technologies. The Branded Personalized Cockpit showcases AUMOVIO’s extensive capabilities in highly customized display solutions, featuring a colorful multi-display landscape that highlights the latest in display technologies. This display includes cutting-edge advancements such as vibrant color ePaper technology displays, switchable privacy functionality, and the invisible integration of a camera behind OLED display, all designed to offer tailored and advanced in-car experiences.

Easier driving and maneuvering with Xelve system solutions

Assisted and automated driving technologies are transforming the way we move. AUMOVIO’s Xelve technology solutions provide a scalable ADAS and automated driving system set-up for volume and premium markets, where hardware and automotive software harmonize. Xelve creates a seamless system that is the entry point for the Software-defined Vehicle (SDV) that covers L2-L4, in addition to offering a comprehensive array of functions. Xelve comes in various system versions with different focuses: Xelve Park for high-precision, automated parking functions; Xelve Drive for assisted and automated driving experience with human-like AI-supported decision making; and Xelve Pilot as a fallback solution for automated driving (L4). The latest addition to the portfolio is the Xelve Trailer which provides collision warning using surround view-based computer vision to detect obstacles and warn drivers of potential impacts while maneuvering with a trailer. All in all, with Xelve, AUMOVIO demonstrates that it is a full-system supplier for ADAS and automated driving systems. One advantage for customers is a high degree of flexibility; thanks to AUMOVIO’s close cooperation with various SoC suppliers, the systems can be customized to meet individual customer requirements.

From virtual to real: The path toward standardized and scalable SDV architectures

At CES, AUMOVIO presents a complete path toward the Software-defined Vehicle (SDV) – from a virtualized multi-Electronic Control Unit (ECU) network to the deployment of real vehicle functions.

AUMOVIO provides a comprehensive virtualization network with a High-Performance Computer (HPC), Zone Control Units, as well as sensors and actuators. Developers can integrate, verify, and validate complete vehicle functions in a fully virtual or hybrid real-time environment, significantly accelerating development time. With that, software can be designed and tested long before physical hardware is available.

The setup includes the latest Vehicle Control HPC (VC HPC), supporting both safety-critical and non-safety-critical functions across domains without interference.

In addition, AUMOVIO introduces its next-generation SDV architecture concept, the Automotive Remote Control Network. This technology is a key enabler for a standardized, scalable, and cost-efficient vehicle architecture, making classic automotive functions fully SDV-ready.

It simplifies the vehicle architecture by introducing a highly standardized concept built around HPC, Zone Control Units, sensors and actuators, including Input/Output (I/O) boxes and Smart Actuator ECUs. Standardized communication protocols connect the HPC to sensors and actuators. This enables complete decoupling of vehicle applications from hardware-dependent firmware.

By reducing wiring complexity and minimizing hardware variants, the Automotive Remote Control Network significantly simplifies vehicle architectures. Vehicle model differentiation is now driven almost entirely by software, allowing streamlined integration and simplified lifecycle management.

Together, virtualization, centralized computing, and highly standardized ECUs highlight AUMOVIO’s capability to deliver all key SDV elements and support OEMs in building scalable and cost-efficient vehicle platforms for the next generation of mobility.

Safety, no matter what

Safer mobility is at the core of all that AUMOVIO does. One innovative product shown at CES is a night-capable camera software enhancement for existing camera hardware to improve driver safety in low-light conditions through enhanced visibility, decreased glare from oncoming headlights and greater perception of road hazards. For the first time on display at CES is the e-Motor Rotor Temperature Sensor (eRTS), a new sensor technology for EV motors that enables the first direct, wireless rotor temperature measurement in permanent magnet synchronous motors. The greatly reduced tolerance compared to the current software-based temperature simulation – from 15°C to only 3°C – enables a more cost-efficient use of rare earth elements needed to increase the magnets’ heat resistance. This improves overall system cost, performance, and safety.

AUMOVIO at CES 2026

Visitors to AUMOVIO’s booth will experience concepts brought to life through interactive exhibits and vehicle demonstrations, including stunning displays, augmented reality and in-car gaming technology.

“While we have exhibited at CES for many years, this will be our debut as AUMOVIO in Las Vegas,” said Aruna Anand, President and CEO, North America. “We are entering a bold new era. As a reimagined company, we’re pushing the limits of what’s possible – making mobility safe, exciting, connected, and autonomous.”

AUMOVIO will showcase its latest technologies at a private structure exhibit in Central Plaza across from the Las Vegas Convention Center from Tuesday, January 6 through Friday, January 9. The technology and electronics company has numerous solutions that highlight mobility innovations. A private media event has been scheduled for January 6. Please contact Christina Clarke for details.

Since its spin-off in September 2025, AUMOVIO continues the business of the former Continental group sector Automotive as an independent company. The technology and electronics company offers a wide-ranging portfolio that makes mobility safe, exciting, connected, and autonomous. This includes sensor solutions, displays, braking, and comfort systems, as well as comprehensive expertise in software, architecture platforms, and assistance systems for software-defined vehicles. In the fiscal year 2024, the business areas, which now belong to AUMOVIO, generated sales of 19.6 billion Euro. The company is headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany and has over 86,000 employees in more than 100 locations worldwide.

Contacts

Press contacts

Mary Arraf



Head of Communications, North America



AUMOVIO SE



Phone: +1 (248) 766-9241



E-mail: mary.arraf@aumovio.com

Christina Clarke



Communications Specialist



AUMOVIO SE



Phone: +1 (248) 606-2186



E-mail: christina.clarke@aumovio.com

Press portal: www.aumovio.com/en/company/press