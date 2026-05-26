August 1st Deadline Looms: LegalMatch Helps Online Brands Avoid Stiff Daily Fines Under Broad New California Privacy Law

Online brands need to determine whether they qualify as data brokers under the new rules – and whether their ad tech vendors put them on the hook either way.

Time is running out for e-commerce brands and marketing agencies to get their data tracking in line with California’s strict new privacy laws. With the state’s Delete Act (SB 362) going into full effect on August 1st, LegalMatch is actively connecting businesses with local data privacy lawyers to audit their systems, update their pixels, and rewrite vendor contracts before the possibility of heavy daily fines begins.

The updated law requires any business meeting California’s definition of a ‘data broker’ – generally, a business that knowingly collects and sells personal information about consumers it doesn’t have a direct relationship with – to register with the state, connect to the centralized Delete Request and Opt-Out Platform (DROP), and process consumer deletion requests every 45 days. The definition can reach ad tech vendors and pixel networks that mid-sized online stores rely on, which is why many brands need legal review of both their own status and their vendor relationships.

“Most e-commerce brands aren’t data brokers themselves, but the ad networks and pixel vendors they rely on often are. At $200 a day per consumer, it’s not something you want to guess on,” says Ken LaMance, LegalMatch’s General Counsel.​

Why Businesses Are Booking Compliance Consultations Right Now:

Checking Your Actual Risk: A lawyer can evaluate your data collection and sales practices to determine whether you meet the statutory definition of a data broker under SB 362 – and what registration and DROP obligations follow if you do.

Reviewing Vendor Agreements: Corporate counsel can review and renegotiate agreements with your ad networks to require downstream deletion when consumer requests come in and to clarify which party bears compliance responsibility.”

Setting Up the 45-Day Workflow: A lawyer can help establish clear, bulletproof internal processes to pull, clear, and log consumer deletion requests within the legal window.

LegalMatch’s platform lets corporate leaders post their compliance needs quickly. Business owners simply visit LegalMatch.com, submit case details to the confidential platform, and begin to receive matches with qualified California business law attorneys available to help. Don’t wait until August or until you are fined; have a LegalMatch member attorney step in today.

About LegalMatch.com

LegalMatch California is a California State Bar certified Lawyer Referral Service #0140 dedicated to improving the quality and affordability of legal services in all California counties. LegalMatch California is an innovative forum for lawyers and legal clients to meet. California attorneys interested in joining LegalMatch California must meet membership qualifications and carry malpractice insurance. LegalMatch California, like its parent organization LegalMatch.com, remains free to consumers.

Media Contact

Ken LaMance

press@legalmatch.com

(415) 946-0856

SOURCE: LegalMatch.com

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire