Augmedics Appoints Paul Ziegler as President and Chief Executive Officer

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#augmentedreality–Augmedics, a pioneer in augmented reality (AR) surgical navigation, today announced Paul Ziegler as President and Chief Executive Officer. With the appointment, Gwen Watanabe will transition from interim CEO and serve as Vice Chair of the Board.





Ziegler, a 20-year medical device veteran, joins Augmedics with a proven track record in commercial and operational disciplines while scaling high-growth companies. He assumes leadership as the company enters a new phase of commercial growth; in November Augmedics announced a new milestone of 100 patients treated in a single week as well as FDA clearance for a new CT-Fluoro registration method for the xvision Spine System® that greatly expands navigation access for spine surgeons.

“I am thrilled to join the Augmedics team and build on the foundation they’ve established as the leading spine-based AR platform on the market,” said Ziegler. “I am excited and honored to lead the company through this next phase of growth as we capitalize on the game-changing potential of xvision to make spine surgery safer, simpler, and more reproducible.”

“We thank Gwen for her outstanding leadership during what is shaping up to be a terrific year,” said Augmedics Chairman of the Board Rick Anderson. “In Paul, we’ve found a dynamic leader with incredible energy and all the qualities needed to take Augmedics to the next level as we continue to advance our world-class AR surgical navigation offerings.”

About Augmedics

Augmedics pioneers cutting-edge augmented reality technologies to improve surgical outcomes. The company’s revolutionary xvision Spine System® allows surgeons to see patients’ anatomy as if they have “x-ray vision” and accurately navigate instruments and implants during spine procedures. The first-of-its-kind, FDA-cleared xvision has been used to treat over 8,500 patients and implant more than 45,000 pedicle screws across 25 US states. Augmedics has received numerous awards and honors. To learn more, visit www.augmedics.com.

Contacts

Alexa Bourdage



info@augmedics.com