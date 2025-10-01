AudioShake Raises $14M to Make Sound More Usable in the AI Era

AI-powered audio separation technology working with major film studios, music labels, and Big Tech companies

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — San Francisco startup AudioShake announced today it has raised $14 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Shine Capital, with participation from Thomson Reuters Ventures, Origin Ventures, Background Capital, and existing investors Indicator Ventures and Precursor Ventures. The company, which uses AI to separate any audio recording into its individual components, is building the infrastructure to make sound as flexible and programmable as text or images, unlocking entirely new forms of creative expression and interaction.

Until now, most of the world’s audio has been effectively “read-only”—you could listen to it, but couldn’t easily edit its component parts. AudioShake can take any recording—a movie soundtrack, podcast, sports broadcast, or phone call—and split it into separate tracks for voices, music, and sound effects, with professional-grade quality. This makes all audio content editable, searchable, and programmable for the first time.

While other technologies have enabled audio separation or created “stems” before, AudioShake is unique in that it works on any existing audio recording—including decades-old content and physical-world audio that was never designed to be separated—and delivers broadcast-quality results through simple APIs.

AudioShake has grown rapidly over the past year, with 40+ enterprise contracts across media and AI driving nearly 400 percent year-over-year revenue growth and over 100 million minutes of audio processed. Its business model combines annual access fees with usage-based pricing, and its customer base already includes some of the world’s largest film studios, broadcasters, music labels, sports leagues, and technology companies–including Universal Music, Disney Music Group, Warner Music Group, Warner Bros Discovery, BET, NFL Films, and several “Mag 7” companies.

The applications span industries. Some notable use cases include music labels BMG and Reservoir Media splitting the voices and instruments for albums from Nina Simone and De la Soul, in order to make the work available in immersive format. Film and post-production studios like Deluxe are using AudioShake to isolate dialogue, music, and effects, for editing and foreign-language dubs. Radio, newsrooms, podcast platforms, and Voice AI companies can remove unwanted background noise and disentangle overlapping speakers. And sports leagues and organizations are using the technology to remove unlicensed music from clips, in order to avoid copyright fines.

Beyond entertainment, AI companies are using AudioShake to create vast training datasets of structured audio data, by separating mixed audio sources into individual components. The company is currently working with most of the “Mag 7” tech companies and leading AI model labs to prepare their audio data for multimodal AI training, processing millions of hours of licensed audio content to power the next generation of AI models.

“From the beginning, we’ve built AudioShake hand-in-hand with content owners—helping them unlock new creative opportunities for their work,” said Jessica Powell, Co-Founder and CEO of AudioShake. “At the same time, we’ve seen immense potential for our technology to help machines make sense of the physical world through sound. This funding enables us to advance on both fronts.”

“AudioShake is building the foundational layer that makes audio as flexible as text or images,” said Alex Hartz, General Partner at Shine Capital. “Every audio file contains multiple layers of information that were previously inaccessible. AudioShake unlocks that value.”

“Thomson Reuters Ventures invests in innovative companies that align with our strategic objectives and the markets we serve. In the media sector – and more broadly – audio represents one of the last frontiers of unstructured data that organizations struggle to fully leverage,” said Tamara Steffens, Managing Director, Thomson Reuters Ventures. “AudioShake’s technology transforms audio from a static asset into actionable data. We see tremendous potential for this capability across industries where audio content contains critical business intelligence that was previously locked away. We are thrilled to be partnering with this highly talented team.”

The new funding will accelerate product development, hiring, and go-to-market expansion, including broader access to AudioShake’s APIs and real-time SDKs for developers and enterprises.

AudioShake was launched in 2021 by Jessica Powell, former Google VP, and Luke Miner, former head of data science at Plaid. Roughly half of its team of 18 hold PhDs.

About AudioShake





AudioShake

helps make sound usable for both humans and machines. Our technology separates sound into its different components to power a wide range of creative, workplace, and machine tasks that are dependent on the ability to edit sound.

Contact



Media: April Anderson (april@audioshake.ai)

Website:www.audioshake.ai

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/audioshake-raises-14m-to-make-sound-more-usable-in-the-ai-era-302572048.html

SOURCE AudioShake