Audiomack Turns Listeners Into Creators with Audiomod

Audiomack was the first music streaming platform that let fans actively remix their favorite songs, and the results speak for themselves.

Since its launch, Audiomod—Audiomack’s built-in remix feature—has powered the creation of more than 260M fan-made plays of tracks from 30 million different users, with usage up 23% over the past year.

Audiomod is designed to be simple and fun. Fans can select from several preset modes inspired by popular formats like nightcore and adjust effects such as speed and pitch to customize their listening experience. Once they land on a remix they like, they can share it directly with other Audiomack users.

As more tracks become available for Audiomod, the feature continues to increase in usage. Speed-based edits (sped-up or slowed down) are especially popular, and reflect the listening habits shaping today’s remix culture.

Audiomod reflects Audiomack’s vision for how a music service can be more than a file server, and foster active, lean-in participation from artists, fans, and tastemakers. Audiomod is one of the few truly forward-thinking features that exist on a DSP today. It’s an easy way for fans to participate, and not just consume, while still benefiting rightsholders.

This interactive approach aligns with current trends. According to MIDiA Research, nearly half of global consumers surveyed in 2025 either engage in music creation or plan to, from singing and playing instruments to performing in bands. And young listeners are driving acceptance of remix culture: almost one in four people aged 20-24 listen to remixes of songs they like at least once a month. (For more on this development, see MIDiA’s “Music’s Instagram Moment” report.)

“Some platforms like to talk about how they are building more interactive, lean-in features, but we’re already doing it,” says David Ponte, co-founder and CMO of Audiomack. “We built something easy people could use, and hundreds of millions of fresh versions prove that they do.”

Audiomack continues to build tools that bring fans closer to the music and artists closer to their audience. Audiomack Pro for Artists is launching in 2026, and the Audiomod catalog continues to grow as more rightsholders see the value in letting fans not just play tracks, but play with them.

About Audiomack

Audiomack is a music streaming and discovery platform that connects artists with fans. With 50 million monthly users, the service allows artists to upload unlimited music for free and features a curated library that includes songs from all three major labels and more than 400 independents. Tools such as Connect, Boost, and Audiomod help artists engage their audiences and build community. Audiomack is home to over 1 million active creators and ranks as the No. 1 music app in more than 23 countries on the App Store and Google Play.