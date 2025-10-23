Audiio Launches LinkMatch 2.0: The Fastest, Most Accurate Way to Find the Perfect Track

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Audiio today announced the release of LinkMatch 2.0, a major upgrade to its industry-leading AI music search tool. Built on extensive user feedback and powered by a newly refined AI model, LinkMatch 2.0 brings a radically streamlined experience, smarter search results, and precision control for creators.



Watch the LinkMatch 2.0 Video



With LinkMatch 2.0, users can now find and license music with unprecedented speed, accuracy, and flexibility—all from a single, intuitive interface.

Key Features of LinkMatch 2.0:

A Radically Simplified Experience: The new user interface puts everything at your fingertips. Instantly access LinkMatch results from the main browse page, giving Audiio users the ability to seamlessly search by keywords, filters, or links —all within one tab. Find what you need, faster than ever.

Smarter, Higher Quality Results: The refined LinkMatch model delivers even more desirable matches, factoring in what’s trending, popular, and new—so users always see the best options available.

Precision Section Search: Responding to one of our most requested features, LinkMatch 2.0 now lets users isolate specific sections of a song—like just the intro, chorus, or any custom part—and instantly find tracks that match that vibe.

LinkMatch 2.0 Workflow:

Drop in a link – paste any Youtube or Spotify link to instantly discover tracks that match your reference.

Get results – see a list of matches from the Audiio catalog. Highlighted sections show exactly where each song aligns with your reference.

Refine by section – With YouTube links, focus your search on a specific part of a song and uncover new results and highlights to match the specific tone, pacing, and emotion with accuracy.

“With LinkMatch 2.0, we’re making music discovery effortless, intuitive, and more inspiring than ever before,” said Josh Read, CEO of Audiio. “This upgrade is all about helping creators move faster and find the perfect sound, every time.”

Director and cinematographer Luc Forsyth added, “LinkMatch is so easy to use and it’s my go-to when I’m looking for something specific to fit my project.”

From independent filmmakers to major studios, Audiio’s LinkMatch 2.0 is helping creators streamline their workflow and discover music that perfectly complements their vision.

Ways to Search in LinkMatch 2.0:

Film, Trailer & Scene References: Drop in YouTube links to find music that mirrors mood and pacing. Refine to match the exact scene or emotion.

Drop in YouTube links to find music that mirrors mood and pacing. Refine to match the exact scene or emotion. Spotify and YouTube Songs: Paste a song link to instantly find tracks with a similar feel. Perfect for replacing temp songs, matching a client’s “sounds like” request or finding similar results from your Spotify “Feature Inspiration” playlist.

Paste a song link to instantly find tracks with a similar feel. Perfect for replacing temp songs, matching a client’s “sounds like” request or finding similar results from your Spotify “Feature Inspiration” playlist. Social & Short Form Content: Drop in YouTube Shorts links to match trending beats, then recreate the viral energy with copyright-safe tracks.

With LinkMatch 2.0, Audiio continues to redefine what’s possible in music discovery for their subscribers in over 180 countries. The company remains focused on building the fastest, smartest, and most inspiring licensing platform in the world—empowering filmmakers, brands, and storytellers to discover music that inspires emotion and elevates their work.

About Audiio

Audiio.com is a leading music licensing platform for filmmakers, creators, and agencies in 150+ countries. With world-class songs and sound effects from top composers and artists, Audiio powers millions of films, ads, and videos worldwide. Its flagship plan — Audiio Pro — offers unlimited access to a curated library trusted by Nike, Netflix, and Patagonia.

Media contact: Tommy Swanson — tommy@audiio.com

