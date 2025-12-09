Audiio Introduces Voices: Voice-to-Voice Creation for Filmmakers

Professional narration, instantly.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Audiio introduces Voices, a Voice-to-Voice creation tool offering 24+ voice styles built from real voiceover talent. Filmmakers can transform recordings into polished, studio-quality narration instantly. Built from a curated catalog of professional voiceover artists, Voices blends each Audiio user’s natural tone, pacing, and emotional delivery with high-fidelity voice models to produce narration that feels authentically performed—not synthetic.

Your Voice, Evolved

Voices lets users elevate their recordings into 24+ lifelike voice styles, with new voices and languages added monthly. Each model is shaped from real artists to preserve natural expressiveness and emotional nuance, ensuring creators maintain full control of their performance while enhancing it with professional-grade sound.

“Every tool we build has one purpose: to help creators turn a good project into a great one,” said Josh Read, CEO of Audiio. “Voices continues that mission by giving filmmakers studio-level narration without the friction.”

A New Era of Voiceover Creation

Traditional voiceover often requires studio time, hiring talent, and costly production workflows. Voices removes these barriers by allowing creators to upload a simple reference recording and instantly generate a refined narration track that matches their intent.

What Makes Voices Different

Voice-to-Voice Transformation

Record your script how you want it delivered. Upload it. Instantly recreate it in any of our voice styles—from warm narrators to energetic storytellers.

Authenticity & Emotional Depth

Models crafted from professional voiceover artists to preserve expressive range, clarity, and human nuance.

Crafted for Filmmakers

Built for filmmakers, YouTubers, agencies, and editors who need fast, flexible narration without the complexity of traditional workflows.

4 Ways Creators Are Already Using Voices

1. Bring Rough Cuts to Life

Add narration during early edits so collaborators feel the pacing, tone, and emotion—without waiting on final VO sessions.

2. Tell Better Stories

Studio-quality narration without the studio. Perfect for reels, short films, and voice-led storytelling.

3. Explore Styles Before Committing

Quickly test dozens of voices on the same script to find the right match before moving into final production.

4. Enhance Client Pitches with VO

Agencies and freelancers can mock up polished narration for presentations and mood films to sell creative vision – fast.

Availability

Voices is available today for all Audiio Pro+ subscribers.

New voices, styles, and languages will be added monthly—some available only for a limited time.

Experience the future of Voiceover creation

Media contact: Tommy Swanson — tommy@audiio.com

