Attorney Mohammad Abuershaid also known as Mo Abuershaid has been formally recognized as one of the top juvenile dependency attorneys and CPS defense lawyers in Southern California. The acknowledgment reflects his growing reputation as a leading authority in dependency law child welfare litigation and high stakes CPS investigations throughout the region.

As Managing Attorney at ALL Trial Lawyers Abuershaid has built a statewide reputation for defending parents against allegations of abuse neglect and medical based dependency claims often involving complex pediatric evidence provided by major California children’s hospitals. His litigation experience spans Los Angeles Orange County Riverside San Bernardino and San Diego Counties.

Media Recognition and National Legal Commentary

Abuershaid is frequently called upon by major media outlets for expert legal analysis on CPS investigations dependency law and child welfare litigation. His commentary has appeared in:

Journalists routinely rely on him for clarity accuracy and credible interpretation of dependency statutes and CPS investigatory procedures. His media presence has positioned him as one of the most visible voices in California’s dependency law field.

Awards and Professional Distinctions

Abuershaid has been repeatedly recognized for legal excellence and client advocacy including:

Super Lawyers for 2020 through 2026

Super Lawyers Rising Star for 2020 through 2026

OCCDL Top Ten Young Lawyer of Orange County for 2023

Avvo Client’s Choice Award for 2020 through 2025

Justia rating Ten out of Ten

Lawyers dot com Gold Client Champion Award

Yelp rating Ten point Zero

Yelp Best of Lawyers Award

These recognitions highlight sustained excellence across dependency law juvenile dependency litigation CPS defense and criminal defense.

Notable CPS and Juvenile Dependency Case Results

Abuershaid and ALL Trial Lawyers have successfully litigated high stakes dependency matters involving significant medical evidence and serious abuse allegations. Key representative cases include:

In re JM Orange County

A father falsely accused during a contentious family court dispute had all allegations dismissed following testimony from treating physicians law enforcement and mental health professionals. The case restored the father’s custodial rights after nearly one year of separation.

In re CP Riverside County

The court identified the father as the protective parent following allegations that originated after the mother attempted to remove the child while intoxicated. The child was placed in his care and the mother was ordered to begin testing.

In re YK San Diego County

A five-month-old presented with multiple rib fractures. After medical expert review the court dismissed allegations and declined to impose court supervision concluding that the injury pattern did not conclusively indicate abuse.

In re AS San Bernardino County

A two-month-old infant presented with skull fractures brain hemorrhages and contusions. After extensive medical expert review the court granted the mother reunification services over agency objection and the child was ultimately returned.

In re LT Los Angeles County

Following evaluation at Cedars Sinai Medical Center and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles the court closed the case after evidence demonstrated that the injuries were not caused by parental conduct.

Speaking on the Recognition

“This work involves real families real medical findings and life altering consequences” Abuershaid said. “Parents deserve an advocate who understands both the law and the underlying pediatric evidence. I am honored to serve families across California who are facing the most difficult moments of their lives.”

About ALL Trial Lawyers

ALL Trial Lawyers is a California based litigation firm focusing on juvenile dependency CPS defense child welfare cases criminal defense and high stakes family related litigation. The firm represents clients throughout Los Angeles Orange County Riverside San Bernardino and San Diego. The practice is known for combining trial focused advocacy with detailed medical record review and expert driven evidentiary strategy in dependency matters.

