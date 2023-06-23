AT&T Wears the Internet Connectivity Crown in Customer Satisfaction, While Amazon Prime Video and Peacock Surge Among Streamers, ACSI Data Show

ANN ARBOR, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ACSI–When it comes to connectivity, there is no contest: Fiber internet beats non-fiber service hands down.





According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI®) Telecommunications Study 2022-2023, the former outpaces the latter by a whopping 9 points — 75 to 66 — for customer satisfaction (on a scale of 0 to 100).

“Across the entire customer experience, fiber service shows a strong advantage — from data transfer speed and service reliability to touchpoints like call centers and websites,” says Forrest Morgeson, Assistant Professor of Marketing at Michigan State University and Director of Research Emeritus at the ACSI. “That said, with well over half of U.S. households lacking access to fiber internet, availability remains a sticking point. As such, non-fiber ISP services remain an attractive option for many customers and should not be overlooked by providers.”

Along with internet service providers (ISPs) — fiber and non-fiber — ACSI covers two telecommunications industries in this study: subscription TV service and video streaming service (streaming apps and live TV apps).

AT&T Fiber leads all ISPs, but CenturyLink Fiber isn’t far behind

Overall customer satisfaction with ISPs climbs 6% to an ACSI score of 68. The ongoing infusion of fiber into the market plays a key role in this robust upswing.

AT&T Fiber tops fiber ISPs — and the entire industry — with a score of 80. CenturyLink Fiber is next at 78, followed by Google Fiber (76). The smaller group of fiber ISPs and Verizon Fios both score 75. Frontier Fiber and Xfinity Fiber round out the fiber ISPs at 74 and 73, respectively.

Among non-fiber ISPs, T-Mobile takes the top spot with a score of 73. AT&T Internet finishes second at 72, while ACSI newcomer Sparklight sits in third place at 71. Kinetic by Windstream is next at 70, just outperforming Xfinity (68).

Despite an impressive showing among fiber ISPs, CenturyLink sits near the bottom in the non-fiber group with a score of 62. Frontier Communications and Optimum round out the non-fiber ISPs at 61 and 58, respectively.

Fiber sets the pace for in-home Wi-Fi quality

ACSI also measures key aspects of the in-home Wi-Fi experience for both customers who use equipment from their ISP and those who use third-party equipment that they have purchased.

Fiber ISPs (79) outperform both non-fiber ISPs (73) and third-party equipment providers (70) for overall Wi-Fi quality. The former far exceeds the other two in every customer experience benchmark, including strong marks for the security of its Wi-Fi connection (81) and reliability in terms of avoiding loss of service (80).

Amazon Prime Video and Hulu + Live TV top video streaming industry

The video streaming industry, which includes both streaming apps (77) and live TV apps (76), improves 4% to an ACSI score of 77. The smaller group of streaming and live TV apps overall dips 4% to 75.

Among streaming apps, Amazon Prime Video sits in the pole position after surging 8% to an ACSI score of 80. Amazon’s decision to increase spending on video content in 2022 looks to be paying off, as it sees huge gains in viewer perceptions of its original content.

Peacock moves into second place following a 10% increase to 79. Although much smaller than Netflix and other industry giants, the streamer is in growth mode, expanding its content and hitting it big with some of the most-viewed TV titles in 2022. ACSI data show viewers are responding, giving serious love to Peacock’s TV and new film offerings.

Four streaming apps score 78: Hulu (up 4%), Netflix (up 5%), Paramount+ (up 1%), and ACSI newcomer YouTube Premium.

HBO Max, now relaunched as Max, scores 77 (up 5%), followed by Apple TV+ (up 10%) and Disney+ (down 3%), both at 76. ESPN+ sits near the bottom of the industry after slipping 1% to 72, but Crackle finishes last despite improving 1% to 70.

Meanwhile, Hulu + Live TV debuts atop the live TV apps with an ACSI score of 80. Sling TV (up 6%) and YouTube TV (down 1%) both score 76, while DIRECTV STREAM stumbles 5% to a score of 72.

U-verse increases lead in subscription TV

No longer the most hated industry in the Index overall, subscription TV service extends its positive ACSI trend for a fourth straight year, surging 5% to an all-time high score of 69.

“Nevertheless, traditional cable and satellite providers continue to lose customers to streaming alternatives, often over price concerns,” adds Morgeson. “Those that do remain tend to be more satisfied and loyal, which boosts customer satisfaction for the subscription TV industry overall.”

U-verse TV, available to existing subscribers only, expands its lead following a 7% jump to 78. Verizon Fios remains second, up 4% to 74, while Frontier Communications flies up the leaderboard after improving 18% to 72.

At the bottom of the industry, the group of small subscription TV providers and Spectrum each increase 3% to 65, while Optimum, despite a 5% bump, finishes last with an ACSI score of 60.

The ACSI Telecommunications Study 2022-2023 is based on interviews with 22,061 customers, chosen at random and contacted via email between April 2022 and March 2023. Download the study, and follow the ACSI on LinkedIn and Twitter at @theACSI.

About the ACSI

The American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI®) has been a national economic indicator for 25 years. It measures and analyzes customer satisfaction with more than 400 companies in over 40 industries and 10 economic sectors, including various services of federal and local government agencies. Reported on a scale of 0 to 100, scores are based on data from interviews with roughly 500,000 customers annually. For more information, visit www.theacsi.org.

ACSI and its logo are Registered Marks of American Customer Satisfaction Index LLC.

