AT&T Elects Fazal F. Merchant to Board of Directors

Key Takeaways:

Fazal F. Merchant joined the AT&T Board, effective Sept. 8.

Merchant will serve on the Audit Committee and the Corporate Development and Finance Committee.

DALLAS, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — AT&T (NYSE:T) elected Fazal F. Merchant to its board of directors, effective Sept. 8. He will serve on the Audit Committee and the Corporate Development and Finance Committee.

Merchant most recently served as President and Chief Financial Officer of Wiz, Inc. – a leading cloud and AI security company. He previously was Co-Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Tanium Inc.

“Fazal is a great addition to our board, bringing deep expertise across corporate development, finance and technology,” said John Stankey, AT&T Chairman and CEO. “Fazal’s experience scaling high-growth businesses and helping companies navigate periods of transformation will be invaluable as we continue to evolve, invest for growth, and create long-term value for our shareholders.”

Merchant previously held senior leadership roles at DreamWorks Animation and DIRECTV, including Chief Financial Officer of DIRECTV Latin America. During his tenure at both companies, he oversaw major strategic transactions. Earlier, he worked in investment banking at Barclays Capital and the Royal Bank of Scotland. He began his career at Ford Motor Company.

Merchant serves on the board of Warner Bros. Discovery and previously served on the boards of Ariel Investments, Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Meritor, Inc. He also spent several years serving as a senior advisor to Sixth Street Partners.

Merchant holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from The University of Texas at Austin and an MBA from Indiana University.

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SOURCE AT&T