ATP Media, Play Anywhere, and Ease Live Partner toDeliver Global Interactive Broadcast Experiences

ATP Media, the global media and distribution arm of the ATP Tour, announces a multi-year strategic partnership with Play Anywhere. The agreement establishes Play Anywhere as the exclusive provider of contextual and monetizable interactive experiences across all of ATP Media’s broadcast and streaming distribution worldwide.

Based on Play Anywhere’s interactive rights framework, the partnership enables ATP Media to provide engaging interactive experiences powered by official data from Tennis Data Innovations “TDI” to their fans worldwide while ensuring that production quality is preserved through the Play Anywhere compliance platform. The system includes Ease Live’s award-winning front-end television-quality interactive graphics engine.

Play Anywhere will be offered to ATP Media’s worldwide broadcast partners and launched via its direct-to-consumer streaming service Tennis TV, across both linear and digital distribution. The system includes Ease Live’s award-winning front-end television-quality interactive graphics engine.

“We are honored to partner with ATP Media to bring enhanced consumer experiences to viewers while ensuring that all parties in the value chain are remunerated, helping to expand the Play Anywhere Ecosystem as a global standard,” said Yaacov Ben-Yaacov, CEO of Play Anywhere Inc.

“Our collaboration with ATP Media and Play Anywhere will revolutionize the tennis fan experience globally,” said Kjetil Horneland, CEO of Ease Live. “Our interactive graphics platform integrates seamlessly with existing broadcast and sports data workflows, giving ATP Media the scalability to engage audiences worldwide. By delivering interactive overlays across the screens, we help ATP Media foster deeper connections with fans and open new avenues for monetization automated by Play Anywhere.”

Mark Webster, CEO of ATP Media commented “We are very excited to partner with Play Anywhere and Ease Live. We are impressed with their best-of-breed interactivity, their field-tested and cutting-edge clearinghouse platform, and their creative approach to identifying new revenue streams for content owners, rightsholders, and other participating stakeholders in the sports broadcast and streaming ecosystem, while always ensuring that we can control the production quality through their unique compliance platform.”

The partnership follows Play Anywhere’s launches with LALIGA and at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Play Anywhere’s LALIGA launch has engaged sports fans around the world, and their first-of-its-kind approved Olympics interactivity was enjoyed by viewers in over a dozen countries across more than 30 sports. This partnership with ATP Media further cements Play Anywhere’s position as the leader in interactivity compliance and monetization.

About Evertz Technologies Ltd.

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX:ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company’s solutions are used by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, high & ultra-high definition television (“HDTV” & “UHD”) and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. Evertz products allow customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content, as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on-premise and in the “Cloud”. For more information, please visit www.evertz.com

About Play Anywhere:

Play Anywhere, through its unique interactive rights deals and patented clearinghouse platform, enables all media stakeholders to participate in new revenue streams driven by interactivity. By securing interactive rights with leagues and pre-defining revenue splits between each of the stakeholders in the value chain, Play Anywhere enables the rollout of Interactivity to the mass consumer market. Our partners benefit from an improved viewer experience and drive new revenue streams with no up-front or operating costs. For more information about Play Anywhere, visit www.playanywhere.com

About Ease Live:

Ease Live, an Evertz company, is an award-winning interactive graphics platform, powering the largest sports leagues, broadcasters and streaming services worldwide. Every day, the Ease Live Platform distributes digital overlays to millions of end users on web, mobile and connected devices, enabling content owners to deliver audience engagement and targeted interactive content at scale. Ease Live enables the ultimate viewing experience for the next generation viewer across connected devices. For more information about Ease Live, visit www.easelive.tv

About ATP Media:

As the broadcast arm of the ATP Tour, ATP Media was formed in 2001 as Tennis Properties Limited; providing the centralised exploitation of media rights across the ATP Tour, host broadcast production for the Nitto ATP Finals, Next Gen ATP Finals presented by PIF, ATP Masters 1000s and world feed production for the ATP 500s and, more recently, international feed production for the ATP 250s. ATP Media has unrivaled access and expertise in the full-service broadcast production of men’s professional tennis with an end to end solution for global broadcasters incorporating: rights sales, multi-platform production, a global fibre distribution network and a market leading digital archive. ATP Media also owns and operates Tennis TV, a multi-platform D2C OTT streaming service as well as Tennis TV’s community – and distribution network – on social media, in operation since 2006.

For more information on ATP Media, visit www.atpmedia.tv.

About The ATP:

The ATP’s mission is to serve tennis. As governing body of the ATP Tour and Challenger Tour we entertain a billion global fans, showcase the world’s greatest players at prestigious tournaments, and inspire the game’s next generation. From the United Cup in Australia, to Europe, the Americas and Asia, the stars of the game battle for titles and PIF ATP Rankings points at ATP Masters 1000, 500 and 250 events, and Grand Slams. All roads lead to the Nitto ATP Finals, our prestigious season finale held in Turin, Italy. Featuring only the season’s best 8 singles players and doubles teams, the tournament sees the crowning of the year-end ATP World No. 1, presented by PIF, the ultimate achievement in tennis. For more information, please visit www.ATPTour.com.

About TDI

Established in 2020 as a joint venture by ATP and ATP Media, TDI serves as a specialist vehicle for the central management and exploitation of tennis data across a variety of markets, including media, performance and betting, as well as streaming for betting purposes. TDI is an independent and fully integrated data-focused entity that oversees the innovation, development, marketing and distribution of ATP-related data assets.