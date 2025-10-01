Aton Appoints Oscar Amigo as Chief Operating Officer of its Subsidiary, Aton Mining Inc.

Aton Resources Inc. (TSXV:AAN) (“Aton” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Oscar Amigo as the Chief Operating Officer of its wholly owned subsidiary, Aton Mining Inc.

Mr. Amigo is a mining engineer with 20 years of global experience in gold and base metals, including operational and senior corporate leadership roles with mid-tier gold and copper producers, including First Quantum Minerals, B2Gold, Pan American Silver and Atalaya Mining. Mr. Amigo joins Aton with a track record defined by operational excellence and strategic leadership in project development and advancement from feasibility through to construction. In addition to his operational roles, Mr. Amigo also has a strong background in investment and growth strategy, including with La Mancha, where he contributed to portfolio expansion and long-term value creation. Mr. Amigo is a Professional Mine Engineer having graduated from the Madrid School of Mines, and also holds a postgraduate diploma in Economic Analysis from the Colorado School of Mines, and an MBA from the IESE University of Navarra, Spain.

“I am very pleased to welcome Oscar to Aton” said Tonno Vahk, CEO. “Oscar brings a wealth of practical hands-on experience to Aton as a mining engineer, with a strong background in taking projects from feasibility through to development in multiple jurisdictions around the world. Oscar will be joining the team as Chief Operating Officer of our wholly owned subsidiary Aton Mining, and will lead the operations at our fifty percent owned joint venture operating company, Abu Marawat Gold Mines, in Egypt. As such, he will be responsible for accelerating the development of the Hamama West gold-silver mine at our Abu Marawat Concession, as well as taking a seat on the board of AMGM. Oscar also brings considerable experience to Aton in the fields of mining finance, investment and financial modelling, which will all prove invaluable as the company evaluates the most suitable approach to the development of not only the Hamama West deposit, but also the Rodruin and Abu Marawat polymetallic deposits, as well as the Semna gold deposit at the Concession. We are delighted with Oscar’s appointment, and this represents a significant step forwards for Aton, as it continues on the road to becoming only the second international gold miner in Egypt.”

Further to the appointment as subsidiary COO, Aton announces that it has granted 300,000 stock options to Mr. Amigo at an exercise price of $0.25 per option and expiring five years from the date of issuance.

About Aton Resources Inc.

Aton Resources Inc. (TSX-V:AAN) is focused on its 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession (“the Concession”), located in Egypt’s Arabian-Nubian Shield, approximately 200 km north of AngloGold Ashanti’s world-class Sukari gold mine. Aton has identified numerous gold and base metal exploration targets at the Concession, including the Hamama deposit in the west, the Abu Marawat deposit in the northeast, and the Rodruin deposit in the south of the Concession. Two historic British gold mines are also located on the Concession at Semna and Sir Bakis. Aton has identified several distinct geological trends within the Concession, which display potential for the development of a variety of styles of precious and base metal mineralisation. The Abu Marawat exploitation lease is 57.66 km2 in size, covering the Hamama West and Rodruin mineral deposits, and was established In January 2024 and is valid for an initial period of 20 years. The Concession also includes an additional 255.0 km2 of exploration areas, retained for a further period of 4 years from January 2024. The Concession is located in an area of excellent infrastructure; a four-lane highway, a 220kV power line, and a water pipeline are in close proximity, as are the international airports at Hurghada and Luxor.

For further information regarding Aton Resources Inc., please visit us at www.atonresources.com or contact:

TONNO VAHK

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 604 318 0390

Email: info@atonresources.com

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions; by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

