Report covers 50% sequential revenue growth in the third quarter of 2026, led by Corexa Pharmacy, as gross margin widened to 16.2% from 10.2%

DataMeds combines pharmacy, wholesaler and laboratory operations with EinsteinRx AI, PharmacyChain smart contracts, and its Health Lives Here app GLP-1 patient program

Report reviews the exclusive GLP-1 platform agreement with Data Health Partners subsidiary REBOOT Health AI and the termination of a proposed equity transaction that would have resulted in 89.5% of the company going to other parties

Report also reviews a non-binding memorandum with a Florida HMO covering more than 25,000 members and the September seller-note settlement

Atlas Signal Inc. (the “Company”), a publisher of investor-facing equity reports covering publicly traded companies, today announced that it has published an initiation equity report on DataMeds AI, Inc. (Nasdaq:MEDS), formerly Wellgistics Health, a Tampa, Florida-based pharmacy, pharmaceutical distribution, health-technology and diagnostics company. The Atlas Signal report, titled “MEDS: AI-Enabled Physical Pharmacy, Laboratory and Telehealth Infrastructure – One Digital Platform,” is available at:

https://atlassignal.ai/994415104

The report initiates Atlas Signal’s coverage of DataMeds AI and reviews the company’s 2026 pharmacy rebuilding effort centered around the GLP-1 patient. Their strategy combines a consumer application, pharmacy fulfillment, licensed GLP-1 patient management technology, a cancer diagnostics laboratory, and a patient-access hub. The report is a paid sponsored report. Atlas Signal has received or is entitled to receive $25,000 from DataMeds AI, Inc. for twelve months of equity reports, consisting of an initiating report and three updated reports.

The report reviews several developments, including:

third-quarter 2026 revenue of $2,668,980, up 50.0% from $1,779,860 in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, led by Corexa Pharmacy retail sales of $2,393,191, with gross margin widening to 16.2% from 10.2% and the first $144,755 of technology and platform revenue from the KareHub patient-access services;

the growth of Corexa Pharmacy, licensed in 34 states and the District of Columbia, whose retail sales reached $5,117,974 in the first nine months of 2026, compared with $865,695 for all of 2025;

the September 11, 2026 settlement with the former owners of Wellgistics, LLC, extinguished $17.5 million of seller-note principal and $1.7 million of accrued interest for $450,000, and positive total stockholders’ equity of $171,695 on September 30, 2026 compared with a deficit of $12.4 million at December 31, 2025;

the November 3, 2026 termination of the non-binding letter of intent with Datavault AI, EOS, Scilex, HealthBridge Advisors and REBOOT, which would have issued shares targeting approximately 89.5% of the company to those parties, with the exclusive REBOOT GLP-1 license and the Datavault PharmacyChain license remaining in force;

Health Lives Here app, marketed with NFL Alumni Health, brings GLP-1 patients to Corexa Pharmacy, together with the exclusive U.S. license to REBOOT Health AI’s patented GLP-1 patient-management platform, the November launch of compounded peptides and a non-binding memorandum of understanding with a Florida HMO to offer the Health Lives Here app to its more than 25,000 members;

the September 11, 2026 acquisition of Helomics, a CLIA-certified Pittsburgh laboratory offering the ChemoFx chemotherapy-selection assay, covered under Humana’s South Carolina Medicaid policy according to the company, and holding a biobank of more than 70,000 tumor samples;

the November peptide-discovery partnership with DiaGen AI and an agreement, subject to court approval, to acquire the TBIA cancer blood-test platform from the estate of Todos Medical; and

the demand backdrop, including U.S. spending on medicines of $435 billion in 2023, according to IQVIA as cited by the company, and KFF’s November 2025 finding that 18% of U.S. adults had taken a GLP-1 drug.

Atlas Signal describes DataMeds as a Delaware holding company headquartered in Tampa, Florida, that owns Corexa Pharmacy, a dispensing pharmacy; Wellgistics, LLC, a 50-state FDA-licensed and NABP-accredited pharmaceutical wholesaler; the DelivMeds prescription-hub application; the Helomics laboratory; and a 51% interest in Healthstar Technologies, which runs the KareHub patient-access platform.

The report also examines how EinsteinRx and PharmacyChain fit alongside its existing pharmacy. EinsteinRx supports pharmacy workflow and patient services, while PharmacyChain is designed to provide blockchain-enabled, smart contracts and auditable transactions between manufacturers and patients. The REBOOT agreement adds a separate layer of licensed GLP-1 patient-management technology intended for integration into the Health Lives Here app. Together, these technologies form part of DataMeds’ strategy that connects patient engagement, prescription management, and fulfillment all within one platform.

The report notes that, unlike telehealth companies that hand fulfillment to third parties, DataMeds owns the pharmacy, the wholesaler and the laboratory behind its application, allowing it to capture gross margin on dispensing and companion products as well as software and service fees. At the November 20, 2026 closing price of $1.34, DataMeds had a market capitalization of approximately $7.7 million, against revenue of $7.7 million over the twelve months to September 30, 2026. Atlas Signal believes the upside case turns on a small number of identifiable events over the next two to four quarters. Atlas Signal rates DataMeds Highly Speculative, and the report sets out the risks investors should weigh, including the company’s financing needs and potential dilution.

The report identifies several potential catalysts for investors to monitor, including:

definitive agreements with the Florida HMO, which the company expects in the fourth quarter, and the first user, prescription and revenue figures from the Health Lives Here app;

the company’s stockholders’ equity position and continued Nasdaq listing, after Nasdaq confirmed on October 19, 2026 that DataMeds had regained compliance with its stockholders’ equity rule;

fourth-quarter 2026 pharmacy revenue, after management said it expects continued growth from medical foods, diagnostic testing and compounded peptides;

financing on acceptable terms, including the at-the-market facility with Dawson James Securities and further advances under a third-party lender promissory note;

disclosure of Helomics and ChemoFx testing revenue, the planned expansion of the test menu to GLP-1 patients and results from the DiaGen AI peptide program;

court approval of the TBIA asset purchase and progress in validating its breast and colorectal cancer blood tests at Helomics; and

growth in KareHub technology and platform revenue and recovery of wholesale volume at Wellgistics, LLC.

“DataMeds has spent 2026 rebuilding itself around the GLP-1 patient, with a growing pharmacy, a certified laboratory, a patient-access platform that is now producing revenue, and exclusive GLP-1 software rights. Few consumer health companies own the pharmacy, the wholesaler and the laboratory behind their application. The next two to four quarters should show whether those pieces can produce revenue together, giving investors concrete milestones to measure the company’s progress,” said Zachary Jennings, CEO of Atlas Signal.

Atlas Signal prepared the report using publicly available information, including DataMeds’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, official exchange information and company announcements. The report’s share-price analysis is based on the official Nasdaq closing price of November 20, 2026.

Sponsored-Report Disclosure

This report was produced as part of a sponsored report engagement. Atlas Signal has received or is entitled to receive $25,000 in cash from DataMeds AI, Inc. for twelve months of equity reports about DataMeds AI, Inc., consisting of an initiating report and three updated reports, including this report. This compensation represents a material conflict of interest that readers should consider when evaluating the report.

Atlas Signal received no securities or securities-linked compensation in connection with the engagement and, as of the publication date, Atlas Signal and its officers, employees, and report personnel – including the reviewer of record – held no long or short position in MEDS securities. Atlas Signal retained final editorial control and sole responsibility for the report’s analysis, risk rating, opinions and conclusions. The sponsor did not determine Atlas Signal’s opinions, valuation analysis, rating, or conclusions. Atlas Signal is not a registered broker-dealer or investment adviser. The report is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security. Investors should conduct their own independent due diligence before making an investment decision.

For more information about DataMeds AI contact IR@datamedsai.com.

About Atlas Signal, Inc.

Atlas Signal, Inc. publishes investor-facing equity reports covering publicly traded companies. Its reports combine review of SEC filings, financial information, market data, client announcements, industry conditions, valuation considerations and material investment risks. For additional information visit https://atlassignal.ai.

Atlas Signal Inc.

Zachary Jennings, CEO

info@atlassignal.ai

https://atlassignal.ai

SOURCE: Atlas Signal

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