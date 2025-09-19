Atlas Salt Issues Compensation Securities

Atlas Salt Inc. (“Atlas Salt” or the “Company”) (TSXV:SALT)(OTCQB:REMRF) announces the issuance of compensation securities to members of the Board of Directors of the Company. A total of 600,000 deferred share units (“DSUs”) has been granted today pursuant to the Company’s Equity Incentive Plan. The DSUs will vest on the first anniversary of the grant date, provided the recipient remains in service to the Company. The DSUs are subject to the terms of the applicable grant agreements and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange and all applicable securities laws.

About Atlas Salt

Atlas Salt is developing North America’s next salt mine and is committed to responsible and sustainable mining practices. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, the company is poised to make significant contributions to the North American salt market while upholding its values of environmental stewardship and community engagement.

For information, please contact:

Jeff Kilborn, CFO & VP Corporate Development

investors@atlassalt.com

(709) 275-2009

